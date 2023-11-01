CBP Seizes Flammable Children’s Sleepwear

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Champlain Port of Entry seized a commercial shipment of children’s sleepwear that failed flammability requirement standards.

Back in August, CBP officers examined a shipment of children’s sleepwear that were manufactured in China. Working in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) a sample was provided for further testing. CPSC determined the products failed the flammability requirements under the Flammable Fabrics Act and recommended seizure. CBP seized 44 children’s sleepwear with an MSRP value of approximately $750.

Children's sleepwear that was identified as an Intellectual Property Rights violation and were flammable.

“Our officers and specialists intercept threats before they reach the consumer, which provides another layer of safety to our nation and communities,” said Port Director Steven Bronson. “Working alongside CPSC, we are able to prevent these items from potentially causing serious health issues.”

With shipments such as this, intellectual property infringement is often at issue. The vast majority of children’s clothing that bear counterfeit trademarks or designs also pose health and safety risks, such as the failure to meet flammability standards, as they are made with inferior materials.

Nationwide during Fiscal Year 2022, CBP seized over 24.5 million shipments with Intellectual Property Rights violations worth just shy of $3 billion, had the goods been genuine.

Cooperative enforcement efforts prevent harmful and dangerous products from entering the country. Consumers should visit SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s toll-free hotline at (800) 638-2772 to report dangerous products or to learn about product recall information.

CBP has also established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign can be found at: https://cbp.gov/trade/fakegoodsrealdangers

Consumers can take simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and an address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

