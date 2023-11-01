Polycomb regulates circadian rhythms in Drosophila in clock neurons

Furthermore, efforts have been made to identify the global chromatin states of different types of cells. Epigenomic landscapes of different types of primary tissues/cells in humans and other modal organisms were also identified ( Landt et al, 2012 ; Roadmap Epigenomics Consortium et al, 2015 ). Nevertheless, to the best of our knowledge, the chromatin states of more specific tissues in vivo have not been identified. This has mainly been because of technical issues where the initial physiological states of the cells were damaged in the process of isolating specific tissue/cells. To address this issue, in vivo-targeted DamID (TaDa) was established ( Southall et al, 2013 ; Pindyurin et al, 2016 ; La Fortezza et al, 2018 ), which enables precise identification of the epigenomic landscapes of tissues or cells in vivo, hence better identification of chromatin states.

Chromatin is composed of DNA and all the associated proteins including histones and other chromatin-binding proteins. It is also essential for transcriptional regulation and other processes. Histone modifications and the chromatin protein-binding profile interact and form a major determinant of the genes’ transcriptional activities. According to the protein-binding profiles, five types of chromatin states were identified ( Filion et al, 2010 ). The chromatin states include two types of heterochromatins defined by, for example, Pc (Polycomb) and HP1 (heterochromatin protein 1), one type of repressive chromatin defined by, for example, histone H1, SUUR (suppressor of under-replication), and two types of transcriptionally active euchromatin marked by, for example, BRM (brahma) and MRG15 (MORF-related gene 15). Pc protein is a component of PcG complex and has been proved important both in development and disease ( Sawarkar & Paro, 2010 ). E(Z) (enhancer of zeste), which is another component of PcG complex, has been proved to be important in circadian regulation ( Etchegaray et al, 2006 ). However, the downstream mechanism needs further study.

RNA sequencing of different groups of clock neurons was carried out to identify the neuronal cluster-specific expressed genes ( Kula-Eversole et al, 2010 ; Nagoshi et al, 2010 ). Nevertheless, there is a knowledge gap in understanding the chromatin states of these neuronal clusters and their relationship with their functions. Closing this gap helps to understand the genetic regulatory network in diversified neuronal clusters.

TaDa and ChIP assay to identify the PC binding and H3K27me3 histone modification on zfh2, Vnd, mthl10, and Probeta2 genomic locus. (A, B, K, L) Primers used were shown in (A, B, K, L). (C, E, F, M, N, O, P) The fold enrichment of different sites in TaDa assay, the iab-7 and PGRP-LE served as positive and negative controls, respectively. (G, H, I, J, Q, R, S, T) The fold enrichment of different sites in ChIP experiments detecting H3K27me3, the iab-7 and PGRP-LE served as positive and negative controls, respectively. Data information: data represent mean ± SEM. (C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T) Statistical differences were measured using unpaired t test. n.s./NS indicates no significant difference. * /# indicates P < 0.05, ** /## indicates P < 0.01, *** /### indicates P < 0.001. */n.s. compared with the iab-7 control, # /NS compared with the PGRP-LE control.

To gain insight into PC binding differences between clock neurons and non-clock neurons, we checked Pc bindings and H3K27me3 at specific gene loci by conducting TaDa assays and ChIP assays followed by PCR, respectively. The experiments were done at zfh2, vnd gene locus which were positively bound by Pc and mthl10, prosbeta2 gene locus which were not bound by Pc based on TaDa-seq assay in this study. The results indicated that Pc positively bound on zfh2, vnd gene loci and did not bind on mthl10, prosbeta2 gene loci in clock neuron clusters ( Fig 7A–T ), whereas Pc positively bound on all four loci in non-clock neurons ( Fig 7A–T ). Furthermore, to verify the histone modification on these sites, the ChIP experiments done in these two populations of neurons isolated by UAS-unc84GFP showed that the H3K27me3 modifications were prominent on all four gene loci in both clock and non-clock neurons ( Fig 7A–T ). The existence of H3K27me3 modifications on PC negative locus may be deposited at earlier developmental stages. The above results collectively suggested that the Pc binding detected by TaDa assay were functional.

(A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K) Dam-ID experiment to identify the binding of Pc on tim and per genomic locus. (A) Primers used were shown in (A). (B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K) The fold enrichment of different sites was shown in (B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K), the iab-7 and PGRP-LE served as positive and negative controls, respectively. (L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U) tim and per are regulated by Pc in some clock neurons. Levels of Per and Tim are altered in flies with Pc down-regulation. Real-time quantitative RT–PCR analysis of total RNA prepared from adult brains of the indicated genotypes at the indicated time points. The relative expression levels were normalized to Rp49 expression levels. Data information: data represent mean ± SEM. (B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U ) Statistical differences were measured using unpaired t test. n.s./NS indicates no significant difference. * /# indicates P < 0.05, ** /## indicates P < 0.01, *** /### indicates P < 0.001. */n.s. compared with the iab-7 control, # /NS compared with the PGRP-LE control.

(A) Gene intersection number analysis of Pc binding genes identified by targeted DamID-seq in four clusters of clock neurons. Circles indicate the genes with specific presence of the corresponding category. The circadian rhythm-related genes were based on the literature in Drosophila melanogaster. The corresponding gene lists can be found in the attachment file (Table S4). The circles indicated the number of genes of the correspondent category. The connected circles indicated the number of overlapping genes of correspondent category. (B) Protein–protein interaction analysis of top 20 hub genes of 1,051 circadian rhythm genes based on Pc binding in the s-LNvs and l-LNvs neurons. The color from red to yellow indicates the degree of interaction from high to low. (C) Bubble plot of GO enrichment analysis of 1,051 circadian rhythm genes based on Pc binding in the s-LNvs and l-LNvs neurons. The bubble color represents the P.adjust. (D) GO plot of top five terms involved in the rhythm regulation based on GO enrichment of Fig 4C . The color of GO term represents different terms, and the color scale bar in the upper right represents the P.adjust size of terms after processing, corresponding to the color of the line outside the right half of the left circle figure. The red genes of the left circle are some of the more common genes involved in rhythm which has been reported.

To explore how Pc is involved in circadian rhythm regulation in the considered four specific clock neuron clusters, we conducted an extensive search for circadian-related genes in previous studies (Table S4). This effort led to the compilation of a comprehensive list of 5,045 circadian-related genes from various sources, distributed across different datasets as follows: Clock Binding Gene dataset, encompassing 1,517 genes ( Abruzzi et al, 2011 ); Clock Neuro dataset, comprising 249 genes ( Nagoshi et al, 2010 ); CGDB (Circadian Gene Database), containing 2,662 genes ( Li et al, 2017 ); JTK Cycle dataset, consisting of 676 genes ( Li et al, 2017 ; Kumar et al, 2021 ); and the Per mutant dataset, including 1,475 genes ( Hughes et al, 2012 ). This pool of 5,045 circadian-related genes is much larger than circadian regulatory gene pool. Upsetplot was then used to analyze the correlation between the circadian-related genes and the Pc binding genes enriched in each cluster of clock neurons. It was seen that 762, 584, 701, and 302 genes had overlaps in C929-Gal4 (l-LNvs cluster), DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80 (LNds cluster), R6-Gal4 (s-LNvs cluster), and R18H11-Gal4–marked (DN1s cluster) neurons respectively. There were also 412 genes with overlapping in C929-Gal4–marked (l-LNvs cluster) and R6-Gal4–marked (s-LNvs cluster) neurons, 189 genes with overlapping in all the four clusters of clock neurons, and 1,051 genes with overlapping in C929-Gal4–marked (l-LNvs cluster) or R6-Gal4–marked (s-LNvs cluster) neurons ( Fig 4A ; Table S4). More circadian-related Pc targets were found in C929-Gal4 (l-LNvs cluster) or R6-Gal4–marked (s-LNvs cluster) neurons comparing with DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80 (including LNds cluster) or R18H11-Gal4 (including DN1s cluster)–marked neurons. In addition, we conducted separate comparisons between Pc binding and the five datasets, and an analysis of the proportion of binding genes relative to these datasets. The percentage of Pc-bound targets associated with circadian rhythms appeared to exhibit a similar pattern in each cell type ( Fig S4C and D ). Consistent with this, it was found that altering Pc levels in the R6-Gal4–marked (s-LNvs cluster) neurons and C929-Gal4–marked (l-LNvs cluster) neurons result in significant defects in the circadian rhythm ( Fig 1 ).

(A) KEGG enrichment analysis of Pc binding genes in four clusters of clock neurons, the results were displayed as multiple columns with each one represents an enrichment result of a clock neuron cluster. The color of each bubble represents the P.adjust value. The bubble size represents the gene ratio of the number of enriched genes in the KEGG enrichment terms to the number of annotated background genes in this term. (B) Bubble plot of KEGG enrichment analysis of 1,051 circadian rhythm genes based on Pc binding in the s-LNvs and l-LNvs neurons. The bubble color represents the P.adjust. (C) Gene intersection number analysis of Pc binding genes identified by targeted DamID-seq in four clusters of clock neurons with 5,045 circadian-related genes from Clock Binding Gene dataset, Clock Neuro Genes dataset, CGDB Genes dataset, JTK Cycle Gene dataset, and the Per mutant Gene dataset. Circles indicate the genes with specific presence of the corresponding category. (D) Bar plot of proportion of Pc-bound targets associated with five circadian rhythms gene set in each cell type. The x-axis represents different gene sets, whereas the y-axis represents the proportion of Pc binding genes within each gene set in specific cell types.

We further compared the Pc binding genes enriched in different pathways in four clock neurons. The common Pc binding genes in the four neuron types are transcription regulators and transcription regulatory region sequence-specific DNA bindings. However, there were marked differences in the pathways of four clock neurons-enriched Pc binding genes. For instance, Pc binding genes with signaling receptor activator, heme binding, and iron ion binding were overrepresented in DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80–marked neurons. Also, Pc binding genes with G protein-coupled amine receptor activity and peroxidase activity were overrepresented in R18H11-Gal4–marked neurons. Furthermore, Pc binding genes with transmembrane signaling receptor activity and ligand-gated ion channel activity were overrepresented in R6-Gal4–marked neurons, whereas Pc binding genes enriched in various signaling receptor binding in C929-Gal4–marked neurons ( Fig 3E ; Table S3). The KEGG enrichment analysis also revealed that these groups of genes were enriched in various metabolism pathways such as cytochrome P450-related metabolism process, retinol metabolism, and neuroactive-ligand receptor interaction ( Fig S4A ; Table S3). Based on the above, cluster analysis of Pc functional targets revealed that Pc targets vary in the four clusters of clock neurons.

(A, B, C, D) Functional classifications of Pc binding genes enriched in specific clock neurons. The genes were assigned to functional classes on the basis of the GO annotation. (E) GO enrichment analysis of Pc binding genes in four clusters of clock neurons. The results were displayed as multiple columns with each one representing an enrichment result of a clock neuron cluster. The color of each bubble represents the P.adjust value. The bubble size represents the gene ratio of the number of enriched genes in the GO enrichment terms to the number of annotated background genes in this term.

We classified the Pc binding genes enriched in each cluster of clock neurons based on the gene ontology (GO) annotations and searched for overrepresented functional categories. Notably, the genes with nucleic acid binding and transcription regulator activities represented the largest population of the four clock neurons-enriched Pc binding genes. In the considered clusters of clock neurons, there were marked differences in the categories of enrichment for Pc binding genes. The Pc binding genes with transporter activity-related function were enriched in R6-Gal4–marked neurons (s-LNvs). Most of clock neurons except neurons marked by R18H11-Gal4–enriched Pc binding genes that have various catalytic activities ( Fig 3A–D ; Table S2). The above data revealed that a large number of Pc binding genes involved in different functional categories were enriched in the clock neurons.

According to the gene peak ratios along gene distance, Pc binding genes in the four clock neurons were clustered into three classes. Cluster I consists of binding sites distributed at 3 kbp upstream and 3 kbp downstream of the TSS. Cluster II consists of binding sites concentrated at the TSS and Cluster III includes binding sites far away from the TSS ( Fig 2I ). Further analysis showed that the binding genes of Pc in the four clock neurons were both specific and overlapping ( Fig 2J ). These results indicated that the ratio of these three clusters varies in different groups of clock neurons. The above results collectively suggested the diversity of Pc functions in Drosophila clock neurons.

To identify Pc binding genes enriched in the above four clock neurons, TaDa data were analyzed from these clock neurons. We found that Pc binds to 1,201 gene sites in R18H11-Gal4–expressing neurons, 2,057 gene sites in DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80–expressing neurons, 2,630 gene sites in C929-Gal4–expressing neurons, and 2,627 gene sites in R6-Gal4–expressing neurons (Table S1). Analysis of the global features of Pc binding revealed that Pc predominantly bound to the promoter region (83.4% in C929-Gal4, 86.73% in DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80, 84.83% in R18H11-Gal4, and 83.89% in R6-Gal4–expressing neurons, Fig 2B–E ). The second most frequent binding region is the intron ( Fig 2B–E ). Analysis of the distribution of binding sites relative to transcriptional start sites (TSS) also revealed that the most binding sites of Pc were 1 kb around TSS ( Fig 2F ). The binding was also decreased with increasing distance from the TSS ( Fig 2G ). Dam control fusion samples also showed a stronger preference for TSS compared with the Dam-Pc fusion samples ( Fig 2G ). In the upstream sequences proximal to the TSS of protein-coding genes, the peaks count frequency signal profiles also showed increased average enrichment scores ( Fig 2H ).

We did this experiment on the four clock neuron clusters from the adult brain marked by R6-Gal4 (including s-LNvs cluster neurons), C929-Gal4 (including l-LNvs cluster neurons), R18H11-Gal4 (including DN1s cluster neurons), and DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80 (including LNds cluster neurons) ( Fig 2A ). The details of the experimental protocol were described by Marshall et al (2016) . The tub-Gal80 ts was added to the UAS-DamPc/Dam to specifically induce the transgene in adult stage. The collections were made at ZT12 (zeitgeber time 12, the time of lights-off under a 12-h light:12-h dark cycle) because several known cycling clock genes are at their extreme expression levels at that time point ( Patke et al, 2020 ). We also sequenced amplicons derived from methylated genomic sequences for Dam-Pc and Dam control samples and processed the data using the damID-seq pipeline ( Marshall & Brand, 2015 ). The generated normalized and aligned read count plots were then used to assess the level of correlation between the samples. It was found that Dam-Pc and Dam control samples cluster separately ( Fig S3A ). Using principal component analysis, it was also seen that the control Dam samples cluster separately from Dam-Pc samples ( Fig S3B ). These results indicate the Dam-Pc fusions produce specific and distinct methylation patterns compared with Dam control fusions.

(A) Experimental design of targeted DamID. (B, C, D, E) Distribution of annotated peaks by genomic features for all accessible regions, including distal intergenic, promoter (≤1, 1–2, and 2–3 kb), intron, exon, UTR, and other regions as shown in the legend. (F) Distribution of transcription factor-binding loci relative to transcriptional start sites (TSS) of differentially accessible regions for Pc binding with four clusters of clock neurons. (G) Density plots of average signals of Dam-Pc and Dam only at all Drosophila melanogaster genes, and the average normalized profile across the gene body (±3 kb) were calculated. TSS, transcription start sites; TES, transcription end sites. (H) Average profile of Dam-Pc/Dam peaks binding to the TSS region (±3 kb). 95% confidence interval was calculated for each cluster genes. (I) Heatmap profile of peaks depicting their distribution relative to the TSS considering ±3 kb regions for Pc binding genes in four clusters of clock neurons. (J) Venn diagram showing the overlap of genes number of Pc binding in four clusters of clock neurons (DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80, R6-Gal4, C929-Gal4, and R18H11-Gal4–marked neurons).

To investigate Pc binding profiles of specific neurons within the Drosophila circadian circuit, we adapted the TaDa method. This method was used in the previous gene expression analyses of Drosophila brain neurons ( Korzelius et al, 2014 ; Zhao et al, 2021b ). The TaDa method is based on DamID, a technology to widely detect binding profiles of proteins on the DNA genome. By coupling this method with the Gal4 system in Drosophila, both temporal and spatial resolutions are achieved. TaDa ensures very low-level expression of the Dam-fusion protein and avoids potential toxicity and artifacts from overexpression ( Marshall et al, 2016 ). We profiled different clusters of clock neurons including l-LNvs, s-LNvs, DN1s, and LNds to identify Pc binding genes enriched in the four considered clusters of clock neurons eliminating the general background bindings ( Fig 2A ). The “gene enrichment signatures” are then used for the different clusters of clock neurons for further molecular characterization.

Phase shift experiments indicated that Pc was required for proper response to environmental changes. We challenged the flies by delaying the light phase for 8 h. Calculation of the percentage of flies that had phase shift more or less than 8 h indicated that there was an increase of the fly percentage that have phase shift less than 8 h ( Fig 1J and K ), indicating a defect in light entrainment in the Pc RNAi.

We further up-regulated Pc in the three clusters of clock neurons including marked by pdf-Gal4 (including LNvs and s-LNvs cluster), R18H11-Gal4 (including DN1s cluster), and DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80 (including LNds cluster). The results showed no significant circadian rhythmic phenotypes in rhythmic percentage and power value between the controls and Pc overexpression flies ( Fig S1I–L″, and O ; Table 1 ). Nonetheless, the up-regulation of Pc significantly reduced the activity counts during the night in neurons marked by pdf-Gal4 (including l-LNvs and s-LNvs cluster) and DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80 (including LNds cluster) and during the day and night in neurons marked by R18H11-Gal4 (including DN1s cluster) ( Fig S1I–L″, M, and N ; Table 1 ).

(A) Wake activity of controls and flies with Pc down-regulation in DD condition. (B) Climbing test of flies with Pc down-regulation. The climbing speed of controls and flies with Pc down-regulation show no significant differences. (C) Percentage of controls and flies with Pc down-regulation that climb 5 cm in 3s shows no significant differences. Data information: bar graphs are presented as mean ± SEM. (A, B, C) Statistical differences were measured using one-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s multiple comparison test; n.s. indicates no significant difference, * indicates P < 0.05, ** indicates P < 0.01. For (A), ANOVA F [2, 7] = 0.390, P = 0.691 for dicer/tim-Gal4; UAS-pc RNAi/+. ANOVA F [2, 6] = 11.230, P = 0.009 for dicer/+; UAS-pcRNAi/pdf-Gal4. ANOVA F [2, 9] = 1.609, P = 0.253 for dicer/+; UAS-pcRNAi/R18H11-Gal4. ANOVA F [2, 7] = 11.697, P = 0.006 for dicer/Dvpdf-Gal4, pdf-G80; UAS-pc RNAi/+. For (B), ANOVA F [2, 20] = 2.012, P = 0.160 for dicer/tim-Gal4; UAS-pcRNAi/+. ANOVA F [2, 28] = 2.984, P = 0.067 for dicer/+; UAS-pcRNAi/pdf-Gal4. ANOVA F [2, 28] = 0.845, P = 0.440 for dicer/+; UAS-pcRNAi/R18H11-Gal4. ANOVA F [2, 22] = 4.591, P = 0.022 for dicer/Dvpdf-Gal4,pdf-G80; UAS-pcRNAi/+. (C) ANOVA F [2, 6] = 0.546, P = 0.605 for dicer/tim-Gal4; UAS-pcRNAi/+. ANOVA F [2, 6] = 0.035, P = 0.966 for dicer/+; UAS-pcRNAi/pdf-Gal4. ANOVA F [2, 6] = 0.084, P = 0.920 for dicer/+; UAS-pcRNAi/R18H11-Gal4. ANOVA F [2, 6] = 1.878, P = 0.233 for dicer/Dvpdf-Gal4, pdf-G80; UAS-pc RNAi/+.

To elucidate if the activity defects were because of the locomotion deficits or circadian disruption, we calculated the activity per minute of the experimental and control genotypes. We found that the all the genotypes except Dicer; pdf-Gal4/UAS-Pc RNAi (which had mild but significant reduction) had no significant changes in activity per minute ( Fig S2A ). Further climbing test found that all the genotypes had no significant changes in activity performance indicated by the climbing speed and % climbing success ( Fig S2B and C ). So, we concluded that the activity defects we see in this study were because of the circadian disruption rather than locomotion deficits.

The role of Polycomb in development has been well established. To eliminate the developmental effects of Pc, we did experiments with UAS-Dicer to enhance the RNAi effects and Gal80 ts to temporally induce Pc RNAi in the adult stage. The results showed that both of the tim-Gal4– and the pdf-Gal4–driven Pc RNAi had reduction in percentage rhythmicity compared with the controls ( Table 2 ), whereas the Dvpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80, and R18H11-Gal4–driven Pc RNAi had no significant changes compared with the controls, which was consistent with the results in Table 1 . In conclusion, Pc was required for the circadian rhythm in clock neurons of adult flies.

(A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L) Double-plotted actograms (activity of two consecutive days shown in one row) of average locomotor activity. The flies were entrained in a 12-h light/12-h dark 3-d cycle and released to constant darkness for 7 d. The white and grey parts indicate light and dark, respectively. τ, period length. (A′, B′, C′, D′, E′, F′, G′, H′, I′, J′, K′, L′) Locomotor activity of indicated fly strains measured during three LD days, y-axis was average activity counts in every 30 min. The white and black bars indicate day and night, respectively. (A″, B″, C″, D″, E″, F″, G″, H″, I″, J″, K″, L″) Locomotor activity of indicated fly strains measured during 7 d of the constant darkness (DD), y-axis was average activity counts in every 60 min. (M) Average activity counts data (30 min bins) under LD conditions. (N) Average activity counts data (30 min bins) under DD conditions. (O) Power value of the indicated genotypes, which is a measure of rhythm amplitude and corresponds to the height of the periodogram peak above the significance line. For consistency, we used male Drosophila in this study. Data information: bar graphs are presented as mean ± SEM. (M, N, O) Digits on the bars are the number of tested flies, and statistical differences were measured using one-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s multiple comparison test; n.s. indicates no significant difference, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. The genotypes of the knockout flies are marked in blue.

(A, B, C, D, E, F) Double-plotted actograms (activity of two consecutive days shown in one row) of average locomotor activity. The flies were entrained in a 3-d 12-h light/12-h dark cycle and released to constant darkness for 7 d. The white and grey parts indicate light and dark, respectively. Actograms of 16 flies were shown for each genotype. (A′, B′, C′, D′, E′, F′) Locomotor activity of indicated fly strains measured during three LD days, y-axis was average activity counts in every 30 min. The white and black bars indicate day and night, respectively. (A″, B″, C″, D″, E″, F″) Locomotor activity of indicated fly strains measured during seven days of the constant darkness (DD), y-axis was the average activity counts in every 60 min. (G) Average activity counts data (30 min bins) under LD conditions. (H) Average activity counts data (30 min bins) under DD conditions. (I) Power value of the indicated genotypes, which is a measure of rhythm amplitude and corresponds to the height of the periodogram peak above the significance line. (J) Representative double plot actograms of respective genotypes show average locomotor activity of the indicated genotypes plotted. 4 d of 12-h light/12-h dark cycles (at constant 25°C) were followed by a delay of 8 h for the time of light off. White background color indicates light, and black background colors indicate darkness, respectively. (K) The phase shift percentage of different genotypes. Data information: Bar graphs are presented as mean ± SEM. (G, H, I) Dots on the bars are the number of tested flies, and statistical differences were measured using one-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s multiple comparison test; n.s. indicates no significant difference. ***P < 0.001. (K) Statistical differences were measured using Fisher’s exact test, n.s. indicates no significant difference. ****P < 0.0001. The genotypes of the knockout flies are marked in blue.

To examine the role of Pc in the circadian rhythm regulation in Drosophila melanogaster, we studied the effect of down-regulation of Pc in the clock neurons that express tim-Gal4. For consistency, we used male Drosophila in this study. In the constant darkness (DD) conditions, the tim-Gal4/PcRNAi flies showed a severely disrupted circadian rhythm ( Table 1 ). Circadian rhythm can be measured by percentage rhythmicity (the percentage of rhythmic animals) and the power value (indicating the stability of the circadian oscillation). In contrast to the w 1118 and two control group flies including UAS-PcRNAi and tim-Gal4, both of which are 100% in percentage rhythmicity, 61.3% of the tim-Gal4/UAS-PcRNAi flies were rhythmic ( Table 1 ). The activity counts measure the average of the peak activity counts in 30 min. Our results indicated that tim-Gal4/UAS-PcRNAi flies had a significantly reduced activity counts profile during the night, but not during the day ( Figs 1A–D″, G, and H ; Table 1 ). The power value was also reduced in tim-Gal4/UAS-PcRNAi flies ( Fig 1I ; Table 1 ). The period length was not significantly changed ( Table 1 ). Nevertheless, the up-regulation of Pc (tim-Gal4/UAS-Pc) in tim-expressing neurons did not cause a significant circadian phenotype ( Fig S1A–C″ and O ; Table 1 ). The above observations indicate that the Pc loss in tim-expressing neurons affects the circadian rhythm.

Discussion

Our study identified the function of Pc in the circadian rhythm gene network. In light of the presented TaDa data and previous works, we presented an updated gene network and proposed that Pc may play a prominent role in mediating circadian rhythms in the specific clusters of clock neurons. It was shown that in Drosophila, Pc is involved in sleep regulation (Zhao et al, 2021a, 2021b), neurogenesis (Bello et al, 2007), and neuron remodeling (Wang et al, 2006). However, its link to circadian rhythms in the clock neurons was not previously understood. By applying TaDa to profile Pc binding genes in specific clock neuron clusters of the Drosophila adult brain, we identified Pc binding genes in four specific clock neurons including s-LNvs, l-LNvs, LNds, and DN1s. The four sets of Pc binding gene profiles were more different than expected. The genes related to circadian regulation were also found in the Pc binding genes identified by comparing with the circadian gene identified in related literature. Our findings further indicated the genetic mechanism of Pc in regulating circadian rhythm through binding to clock target genes and clock genes loci such as per, tim, and Pdp1. This study is the first attempt to analyze the Pc binding gene profile of the clock neurons.

TaDa is designed to express Dam-fusion proteins at very low levels in a spatially and temporally restricted manner. Conditional activation of specific Gal4s only at the adult stage by including Gal80ts made spatially and temporally expression possible. This enables the identification of protein–DNA interactions in a cell-specific fashion in vivo without the need for cell purification (Southall et al, 2013; Marshall & Brand., 2017; Cheetham et al, 2018; Wade et al, 2021). Currently, ChIP-seq is the most commonly used method to identify binding targets (Kudron et al, 2018; Celniker et al, 2009). Recent studies presented here indicated that TaDa is comparable with ChIP-seq in identifying target genes (Katsanos & Barkoulas, 2022). In addition, TaDa offers the following two key advantages. The first advantage is that TaDa enables the identification of DNA- or chromatin-binding in a specific tissue of interest without cell isolation, fixation or affinity purification. The second advantage is TaDa’s high sensitivity, hence requiring substantially less amount of material than that of the ChIP-seq. TaDa can be applied to the study of chromatin-associated factors (van Steensel et al, 2001; Tolhuis et al, 2006; Filion et al, 2010), including transcription factor (TF) binding and assessment of chromatin states.

We performed multiple lines of evaluation to assess the quality of TaDa-seq. Using TaDa-seq, we first showed that the defined Pc targets exhibit significant abundance in the corresponding gene loci (Fig 5). We also used TaDa-seq for analyzing the defined interactions to reveal general bioinformatics features of Pc binding based on the normalized aligned read count plots and principal component analysis (PCA) (Fig S3). Finally, we showed that the functional enrichment analysis of Pc binding genes (e.g., per, tim) is in agreement with previous phenotypic studies of these two circadian rhythm-related genes (Yang & Sehgal, 2001). These confirm the reliability of the dataset of Pc–target interactions, which lays the foundation for further understanding of Pc.

The Gal4s used were the best we can find, although in some cases, non-clock neurons were targeted. Thus, we cannot completely exclude the possibility that we found some Pc targets in non-clock neurons. C929-Gal4–marked neurons labeled l-LNvs as the only clock neurons, but it has expression in other non-clock neurons (Taghert et al, 2001). However, study showed that these non-clock neurons were not involved in manipulating circadian rhythms (Grima et al, 2004). R6-Gal4–marked neurons have the strongest signal in s-LNvs, although several other neurons were weakly labeled (Helfrich-Förster et al, 2007). R6-Gal4 also labeled all tracheal cells, the influence of which was minimized because we only collected samples from fly heads in our study. R18H11-Gal4 marked DN1s neurons specifically (Guo et al, 2016). DVpdf-Gal4, pdf-Gal80 marked LNds neurons specifically (Schubert et al, 2018). This may be the reason for the result showed in Fig 6L–U.

Our data represent a genome-wide identification of Pc binding genes. It however remains to be determined whether Pc binding genes within cell types at the single-cell level are heterogeneous. With recent advances in single-cell technology, future experiments may be able to better characterize variability in Pc binding genes within cell populations in circadian regulation.

The sampling time point for TaDa in this study is at ZT12. Previous studies showed that the expression level of clock genes oscillates (reviewed in Patke et al [2020]). At ZT12, most of the mRNA levels of the clock genes are at their extremes, either at the peak or the trough (Patke et al, 2020). Pc function can be either activation or inhibition (Morey & Helin, 2010; Lv et al, 2017). To the best of our understanding, PcG complex can stabilize gene expression during the stress context (Zhao et al, 2021a, 2021b). So, we speculate that the Pc function may be prominent at least for these known clock genes at ZT12 when the expression levels are at their extremes. In addition, we checked the Pc binding on Per locus at four time points across 24 h. The results showed that the Pc binding was not statistically oscillated (Fig S7A–F). However, Pc binding Per P1 was statistically oscillated in C929-Gal4–marked neurons (Fig S7G). Although we do not know the status on other gene locus, at least ZT12 represented most of the situations in the case of Per.

Figure S7. Identification of Pc binding at Per genomic locus at the indicated time points. (A) Dam-ID experiment to identify the binding of Pc on per genomic locus. (A) Primers used were shown in (A). (B, C, D, E, F, G) The fold enrichment of Per at the indicated time points were shown by Pc in pdf-Gal4–marked neurons (B), C929-Gal4–marked neurons (C, G), R6-Gal4–marked neurons (D), Dvpdf-Gal4, pdf-G80–marked neurons (E) and R18H11-Gal4–marked neurons (F). The iab-7 and PGRP-LE served as positive and negative controls, respectively. Data information: data represent mean ± SEM. The JTK-CYCLE method was used for daily rhythmic combination analysis, by applying criteria of the Bonferroni-adjusted P-value. The Bonferroni-adjusted P-value (P > 0.05) suggests that Pc arrhythmically binds to per gene loci.

The relationship between expression of the Pc downstream targets and Pc bound targets were complex. Pc has direct downstream targets (bound by Pc) and indirect downstream targets (not bound by Pc). As shown in Fig 6L–U, we checked the expression level of clock genes. Pc can function as both repressor or activator (Morey & Helin, 2010; Lv et al, 2017). Moreover, as discussed above, in some cases, non-clock neurons were targeted in this study. So, when Pc is knockdown, its direct downstream target genes can be either activated or repressed under different conditions in this study. That is why we see either up-regulation or down-regulation of Pc targets. Pc could also have indirect target, whose expression could be regulated by direct downstream targets of Pc. This could explain what we see in tim and per in R18H11-Gal4–marked neurons.

Clustering of the Pc targets of the considered clusters of clock neurons reflected diversified functions of these neurons. Pc binding genes highly enriched in the four specific clock neurons are identified as having transcriptional regulator or DNA-binding activity (Fig 3). This further highlights the importance of the transcription regulation and transcriptional feedback loop in the core regulatory mechanism. The differential enrichment of Pc-binding genes in DN1s, LNvs, and LNds neurons reflects different contributions of these types of neuron clusters to the circadian circuit. Previous studies showed that the clock neurons can be classified into morning and evening neurons according to their corresponding activities (Grima et al, 2004; Stoleru et al, 2004). DN1s neurons are known to be involved in the light input and behavioral output pathway (Murad et al, 2007; Stoleru et al, 2007). In addition, glutamate-releasing DN1s can directly inhibit key pacemaker neurons (Guo et al, 2016). We argue that the newly identified Pc binding genes specifically enriched in each of the four clusters of clock neurons help define their additional functions and underlying mechanisms.

We analyzed the interactions between the circadian rhythm-related Pc target genes in C929-Gal4 (including l-LNvs cluster) and R6-Gal4 (including s-LNvs cluster)–marked neurons, which collectively represents neurons including LNvs (Fig S4). The results highlighted the enrichment of genes related to signaling pathways such as cell fate and most of the developmental decisions possibly in LNvs. Among the 1,051 Pc binding circadian rhythm-related genes in this cluster of neurons (Fig 4), the presence of key clock regulatory genes such as per (Yang & Sehgal, 2001; Ceriani et al, 2002), tim (Wang et al, 2001; Yang & Sehgal, 2001), Pdp1 (Cyran et al, 2003) is also remarkable. These findings are consistent with our findings about Pc function in clock neurons. Our identification of the interaction network of Pc binding genes involved in circadian systems provides a basis for studying the role of epigenetic factors in circadian regulation.

In this study, for the first time, we report that Pc is involved in circadian regulation through its targets in clock neurons. We found that Pc loss in tim-expressing neurons affected circadian rhythms. Down-regulating Pc in LNvs also has a significant effect on circadian rhythm. In contrast, down-regulating Pc in LNds or DN1s results in no significant circadian rhythm phenotypes. We propose that down-regulating Pc in the clock neurons results in varying degrees of rhythmic phenotype, possibly because of the different target genes of Pc in the clock neurons. We also found that Pc targets in the neuron cluster including LNvs enriched a large number of circadian rhythm and rhythmic process-related genes, such as core clock genes, neurotransmitters, and neuropeptides, which can mediate the circadian rhythm phenotype caused by Pc down-regulation. Pc target genes in cluster including DN1s and LNds may be less relevant to circadian rhythms. However, as the circadian phenotype of Pc in neuron cluster including LNvs did not fully represent its phenotype in tim-expressing neurons, Pc function in other clock neurons may contribute to circadian regulation. The overexpression of Pc did not cause an obvious phenotype in contrast to Pc RNAis. This may be because that stringent regulation exists in the Pc binding to chromatin. In normal conditions, the Pc protein is already saturated in the system.