St. Albans Barracks // Welfare Check

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A2006428

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Corporal Adam Marchand                          

STATION:              St. Albans       

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  11/1/23  08:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield, VT

Incident Type:  Welfare Check

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Robert Fehr (age 42).  Fehr missed work today without notifying his employer, and State Police are looking to check on his wellbeing.  His whereabouts are unknown, but it is believed he has left the Franklin County, VT area. 

 

Fehr may be operating a gray 2020 Toyota Corolla bearing Vermont registration HML292.  A photograph of Fehr is attached to this press release.  Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the State Police at 802-524-5993.  Thank you.

St. Albans Barracks // Welfare Check

