Santa Clarita International Film Festival Welcomes Chris "City" White to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its esteemed Board of Directors, Mr. Chris "City" White. With an illustrious career spanning music, entertainment, and consultancy, Mr. White's expertise and passion make him a valuable asset to the festival's leadership team.

Chris White, widely known as "City," is the Founder and President of The Wiser Company, a national full-service premiere consultancy specializing in Artist Management, Music Production, and Executive Producing. With a deep-rooted love for music, Mr. White's journey began in his formative years, honing his vocal talents and eventually earning the prestigious title of New York Apollo winner.

Following his victory, White and his R&B group, Liberty City, inked their inaugural recording contract with Jive Records and Andre Harrell Entertainment. Liberty City's music received global acclaim, securing placements on major motion picture soundtracks, including notable films such as "Shaft," starring Samuel L. Jackson, "The Woods," and "Kiss of the Dragon." Their talent and innovation reverberated through the industry, captivating audiences worldwide.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris "City" White to our Board of Directors," said Lisa deSOUZA, founder of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival. "His exceptional achievements in the music and entertainment industry, coupled with his dedication to fostering creative talent, align perfectly with our mission at the festival. We are confident his insights and expertise will contribute significantly to our continued success."

As a Board member, Mr. White will bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, further enhancing the festival's commitment to promoting exceptional filmmaking and nurturing emerging talent within the entertainment industry. His passion for the arts and dedication to empowering artists align seamlessly with the vision of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival.

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival eagerly anticipates a promising future with Chris "City" White as a vital member of its Board of Directors. His unique perspective and profound understanding of the industry will enrich the festival's initiatives and amplify its impact on the global cinematic landscape.

In 2021, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) debuted as the first event of its kind, uniting various art forms into one grand celebration. Santa Clarita, known as "Hollywood North," is a vibrant community where 65% of its residents work in the film industry. It boasts the most filming locations and studios in Los Angeles County, with over 250 big-budget studio projects filmed there. Santa Clarita's rich creative scene has nurtured numerous art events.

For more information about the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, please visit SCIFF.org