Grants at a Glance: Manchin Announces $83.6 Million for West Virginia in October 2023

November 01, 2023

Washington, DC – This past October, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $83,610,011 in federal funding for the state of West Virginia. The awards will support a wide range of West Virginia priorities, including financial assistance for household energy costs, mining education and safety programs, upgrades to water infrastructure, economic development projects and more.

“One of my top priorities in the Senate is to ensure West Virginia is receiving our fair share of federal resources. I was proud to announce more than $83 million this past October for a wide variety of important initiatives across our great state, from upgrading Weirton’s water treatment plant to expanding broadband and reimbursing healthcare expenses,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will spur economic growth in our communities and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to work with my bipartisan colleagues to deliver for the Mountain State.”

Funding totals from federal agencies listed below:

$31,563,526 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

HHS funding will provide critical financial assistance to low-income West Virginians with energy costs that represent a disproportionate share of their household budgets.

$23,770,000 – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

EPA funding will support upgrading Weirton’s water treatment plant, assisting West Virginia businesses with pollution reduction strategies and cleaning up brownfields sites in the Beckley area.

$8,915,200 – Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)

ARC funding will support 15 projects across the state, including workforce development programs, broadband expansion, upgrades to the Elk River Trail and renovations to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

$8,780,311 – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

DHS funding will reimburse healthcare costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$5,065,041 – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

DOE funding will modernize the electric power system for customers in the Charleston and Huntington regions and support two hydropower projects.

$849,682 – U.S. Department of Commerce

Department of Commerce funding will support two Tech Hubs Strategy Development grants for West Virginia.

$836,841 – U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

DOL funding will support education and safety programs to reduce mining accidents, injuries and illnesses, as well as training courses to help workers and employers recognize workplace hazards and prevent injuries.

$582,410 – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

HUD funding will support expanding access to quality, affordable housing for residents of Rupert.

$500,000 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

USDA funding will provide technical assistance to small businesses to advance energy efficiency improvements.

$2,747,000 – Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.