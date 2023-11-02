Frontline Healing Foundation is 1 of 3 Non-Profit Beneficiaries of The Resilience Ruck 12K on Saturday November 4

The Frontline Healing Foundation is grateful to be 1 of 3 non-profit beneficiaries for The Resilience Ruck 12K fundraiser this Sat, Nov 4, 2023, supporting veterans struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues. The Resilience Ruck 12K Fundraiser will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, to help 3 non-profits who support veteran healing, including the Frontline Healing Foundation, KY Wounded Heroes and Special Operations Care Fund. The Resilience Ruck 12K Fundraiser will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, to help 3 non-profits who support veteran healing, including the Frontline Healing Foundation. The Resilience Ruck was founded by Casey and Erica Hildreth (Mrs. Kentucky) in 2022 “in order to facilitate a wide array of treatment options for Veterans who are currently unable to perform at their optimal potential.” There is also a virtual component to The Resilience Ruck 12K on Nov 4, 2023. Anyone can participate across the United States from their hometown in support of veteran healing.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- To support military, veterans and first responder healing, the Frontline Healing Foundation is grateful to be one of three non-profit beneficiaries for The Resilience Ruck 12K this Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This fundraising benefit event will include a 12K Ruck signifying the 12 steps of recovery, followed by a celebration hosted by Casey and Erica Hildreth ( Mrs. Kentucky ).This family event is a fundraiser to support veterans who suffer from many different burdens, including Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Substance Abuse, and Suicide.The three non-profit beneficiaries for The Resilience Ruck 12K include:1. Frontline Healing Foundation (a 501(c)(3) non-profit, formerly the Warriors Heart Foundation),2. KY Wounded Heroes3. Special Operations Care FundFrontline Healing Foundation CEO/Board Member, U.S. Navy Veteran and Former Law Enforcement Officer, Jordyn Jureczki, shared, “We are grateful to The Resilience Ruck 12K for including our non-profit as one of their beneficiaries for this fundraiser. Our organization subsidizes the cost of treatment for active-duty military, veterans and first responders struggling with substance abuse through inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, MeRT Brain Treatment, and K9s; if they do not have insurance or the means to pay for their treatment.”There are many ways to support this event and veteran healing causes, including joining the 12K Ruck (In Person or Virtually from your State), donating, sponsoring, or even volunteering here: https://www.resilienceruck12k.com/eventdetails There is also a virtual component to this event, so anyone can participate across the United States from their hometown in support of veteran healing. To get involved outside of Bowling Green, simple sign up by choosing the “Out of State Ruck ticket”, and a Resilience Ruck package will be sent to the individual.The Resilience Ruck 12K was founded by Casey and Erica Hildreth (Mrs. Kentucky) in 2022 “in order to facilitate a wide array of treatment options for Veterans who are currently unable to perform at their optimal potential due to mental, physical and or spiritual injuries suffered during their time in service."Casey and Erica Hildreth explain, “Our goal is to remove the variable of cost when a Veteran makes the brave decision to ask for help and serve as a connection to the organization that best fits the Veteran’s needs.”Mrs. Kentucky Erica Hildreth’s father and U.S. Marine veteran sadly passed at the early age of 57 after struggling with alcoholism. To give back, Erica decided to host The Resilience Ruck 12K in her father’s honor and to help other veterans heal.This annual fundraising event will start on Saturday, November 4th at 8:30am CST. Upon completion of the Ruck, there will be food trucks, a live band, giveaways and small ceremony celebration.EVENT INFORMATION:LOCATION: La Gala, 601 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101DATE: Saturday, November 4, 2023TIMELINE:8:30 – 9:00am am CST - Registration9:00-10:00 CST - Opening Ceremony9:30am CST - Ruck begins.11:30am CST - Return to La Gala11:45am CST - After Party Celebration - to include, Food Trucks, Live Band, Give-aways, and Small Ceremony, Birthday Cake for those no longer with us, and those who chose the road to recovery.SIGN UP, VOLUNTEER OR DONATE INFORMATION:To get involved and/or sign up, visit:ABOUT: FRONTLINE HEALING FOUNDATION, formerly known as Warriors Heart Foundation, was built to unite the power of social responsibility, sustainability, and the healing of our warrior class (Active Duty, Veterans, and First Responders). A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, supports programs that address the unmet needs of suffering servicemen and women. Frontline Healing Foundation subsidizes the cost of treatment for substance abuse through inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living, MeRT Brain Treatment, and K9s. The purpose of the Foundation is to assist our Warriors who may not have insurance or the means to fund their healing. https://frontlinehealingfoundation.org/

