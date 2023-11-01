More and more Uber and Lyft Drivers are exploring Private Driver Services

Gigrocket Private Chauffeur Course Become a private chauffeur and limo driver Torsten Kunert The Rideshare Professor

Uber and Lyft Drivers can now explore the opportunity of giving private trips to clients

Every Uber and Lyft rideshare driver should set up their own company and start recruiting their own private clients.” — Torsten Kunert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for private chauffeur services continues to rise, aspiring chauffeurs and experienced drivers seeking to enhance their skills can now take advantage of comprehensive Private Chauffeur Courses. These courses are designed to provide individuals with the training and expertise required to excel in the world of luxury transportation.Private chauffeurs play a vital role in delivering a seamless and sophisticated transportation experience to clients. Whether it's for executive travel, special occasions, or celebrity transport, chauffeurs must possess a unique set of skills and knowledge to meet the high expectations of their clients.Key Features of Private Chauffeur Courses:Comprehensive Training: Private Chauffeur Courses offer comprehensive training in all aspects of professional chauffeur services. Participants learn the art of safe and comfortable driving, etiquette, and customer service excellence.Luxury Vehicle Handling: The courses provide hands-on experience in handling luxury vehicles, ensuring that chauffeurs are skilled in operating high-end cars, limousines, and SUVs.Client Interaction: Effective communication and client interaction are essential in the chauffeur industry. Courses focus on building interpersonal skills to cater to the diverse needs of clients.Safety and Security: Safety is paramount in the chauffeur industry. Participants will receive training in defensive driving techniques, vehicle maintenance, and ensuring the safety and security of passengers.Etiquette and Professionalism: Private Chauffeur Courses emphasize the importance of etiquette, professionalism, and discretion, enabling chauffeurs to provide a seamless and discreet service.Local and Regional Knowledge: Chauffeurs need to be well-versed in local and regional geography. Courses include instruction on navigation and route planning.Certification: Upon successful completion of the course, participants receive a certification that demonstrates their qualifications and commitment to excellence in chauffeur services.Torsten Kunert, Founder and CEO of GigRocket.com, a leading provider of Private Chauffeur Courses, stated, "Private chauffeur services are in high demand, and clients expect nothing but the best. Our courses are designed to equip drivers with the skills and knowledge they need to provide top-tier service and build a successful career in this industry."Kunert created the 300 minute course to help Uber and Lyft drivers come up with plan B. "Too often rideshare drivers are wrongfully deactivated and they do not have a back up plan. The course shows them how to recruit private clients ranging from CEOs, Sports Stars, Musicians, Actors, Actresses and high-end individuals."In the 300 minute course Uber, Lyft, Shuttle and Taxi Drivers learn the following:-Drivers get to learn how to find new clients through Marketing, Referrals and Networking.-Understanding how to pricing trips, scheduling trips, how to handle taxes, how the Application Process & Licensing works are-Where do I recruit new clients and once I have met a new VIP, how do I handle this new lead. Executive & Corporate Transport, Parties & Event transportation, Airports / Private Jets offer new opportunities to meet clients.-Explore all the great places to meet these people. For example, at 5 star hotels , in the entertainment and nightlife , luxury resorts and restaurants-Drivers need to know how to choose the Right Vehicle, stage their vehicle and understand what the Dress Code & Etiquette needs to look like.-All Drivers need to have a clear understanding of safety procedures and the company advises to have access to backup drivers.Private Chauffeur Courses are suitable for individuals aspiring to become chauffeurs, as well as experienced drivers looking to upgrade their skills. These courses open doors to exciting opportunities in the world of luxury transportation, offering a chance to work with high-profile clients and prestigious organizations.For media inquiries and course details, please contact:Torsten Kunert, TorstenKunert68@Gmail.com, Tel. 480-393-6318About The Private Chauffeur Course GigRocket.com is a leading provider of professional chauffeur training courses. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on safety, etiquette, and customer service, GigRocket prepares individuals for rewarding careers in the private chauffeur industry. Participants graduate with the skills and certification needed to excel in this specialized field.

How to become a private chauffeur also known as private driver or limo driver