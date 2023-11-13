Submit Release
LA's longest custom reef aquarium in the tallest building west of the 405

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly constructed, 28-story Landmark II Luxury Residences in Brentwood showcases the 34-foot-long aquarium, designed and built by Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc. Of West LA. Modern design. Coupled with state-of-the-art engineering, the captivating aquarium supports an array of saltwater reef life.

Grounding the spacious and contemporary lobby space, the granite and marble finishes of this unprecedented span of true living art draw visitors toward its deep blue display. Eye-level seating offers an uninterrupted, immersive underwater experience by the tank side. The massive aquarium can be seen from the park entrance at Landmark Grounds through the large lobby windows.

Landmark II is located at 11766 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 99025.

Ron Rheingold founded Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc., which has served the Los Angeles community for over forty years with unwavering dedication. This visionary enterprise started as a personal passion and evolved into a lifelong calling marked by unparalleled commitment and devotion.

For Rheingold, it was never just about installing tanks; his vision transcended the mere act of glass and water. This core philosophy is the bedrock upon which the entire company is constructed. At Living Art Aquatic Design, they take immense pride in their ability to create custom installations that harmonize seamlessly with their esteemed clientele's unique preferences and requirements.

Their extensive experience spans every dimension of the aquatic world, encompassing the precise installation and meticulous maintenance of tanks and the intricate science of nurturing fish and their surrounding ecosystems. Their unswerving commitment to excellence has fueled their sterling reputation, leading them to collaborate with some of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Hollywood celebrities, distinguished production companies, and renowned Fortune 500 corporations nationwide.

The journey commenced with Rheingold's passion, and the company continues to uphold his profound philosophy and wealth of experience as the guiding principles of their business. At Living Art Aquatic Design, they transform aquatic environments into living masterpieces, reshaping the art of aquascaping one tank at a time.

For more information about Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc. and Ron Rheingold, click here: https://aquatic2000.com/

Amanda Kent
Boundless Media USA
517-377-6624
email us here

