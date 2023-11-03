Zorang Introduces "ContentHubGPT for Salsify" – Digital Shelf Management with Generative AI-Powered Product Content
Zorang, is thrilled to announce the integration of their flagship Generative AI based product, ContentHubGPT, with the Salsify PXM platform.
Our collaboration with Zorang brings new automation tools that allow teams to do more with less to the Salsify PXM platform”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zorang, a Bay Area-based commerce and customer experience consulting company, is thrilled to announce the integration of their flagship Generative AI based product, ContentHubGPT, with the Salsify PXM platform. ContentHubGPT has been one of the groundbreaking products from Zorang, automating product content generation for retailers, brands, manufacturers, and distributors. This integration of ContentHubGPT with Salsify PXM is going to revolutionize the creation and management of a digital shelf for online businesses. With the power of generative AI, ContentHubGPT for Salsify promises to simplify product content generation, making it faster, more efficient, and more engaging than ever before.
— Joe Gaudreau, Vice President of Corporate Development at Salsify
Salsify, a leading player in the PXM industry, offers a dedicated platform and solution to tackle the challenges of the intricate digital retail landscape. In today's fast-paced technological world, the company assists retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in improving efficiency, driving sales, and leading the digital shelf with its PXM platform. Salsify's objective is to streamline the visibility and distribution of content across key digital platforms, ultimately helping to capture a larger market share and generate more revenue.
In the hyper-competitive e-commerce landscape, having accurate, compelling, and up-to-date product content is crucial for success. However, many businesses struggle to keep their product listings fresh and engaging, leading to missed opportunities and reduced customer trust. ContentHubGPT for Salsify is set to change that by offering customized, SEO-optimized product descriptions, titles, attributes, and marketing copy that seamlessly blend context and natural fluency. This integration empowers brands to have automated digital shelf management along with compelling and precise product content while maintaining consistency across multiple channels, languages, and geographies.
“Our collaboration with Zorang brings new automation tools that allow teams to do more with less to the Salsify PXM platform," says Joe Gaudreau, Vice President of Corporate Development at Salsify. " Salsify customers are looking to bring their preferred AI tools to the Salsify PXM platform and we are excited for ContentHubGPT customers to get up and running even faster with this new integration.”
This automated product content generation tool delivers comprehensive outputs that effectively convey brand essence, resonate with target audiences, and highlight the unique selling points of each product. It empowers businesses to communicate product value and distinctive features effortlessly, leading to improved customer experiences and more informed purchasing decisions.
ContentHubGPT seamlessly integrates high-performing keywords into product content, enhancing SEO and driving targeted traffic, ultimately boosting conversion rates. Additionally, this revolutionary digital shelf management solution simplifies taxonomy management by suggesting the appropriate product taxonomy node based on the product content, facilitating easier navigation, filtering, and product comparison for customers.
The AI-powered ContentHubGPT for Salsify is an ideal solution for creating a complete digital shelf for a company’s business with extensive product catalogs or rapidly changing inventories. From handling large content generation requests at scale and streamlining content creation workflows to significant time and resource savings, the product content suite helps reduce manual efforts and allocate valuable marketing team resources to other mission-critical tasks.
"Digital experience driven by compelling content is the key ingredient in shopping cart conversions. ContentHubGPT helps customers create compelling product stories, driving revenue growth," says Sumit Kapoor, Managing Partner at Zorang.
Anurag Gupta, Managing Partner at Zorang, also mentions, “Writing a compelling product story and marketing copy that not only captures the essence of a brand but also resonates with customers can be an incredibly time-consuming and resource-draining task. Leveraging Generative AI and ChatGPT, our platform is designed to generate high-quality, tailored content at scale within the digital shelf in Salsify.”
About Salsify –
Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.
Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.
About Zorang –
Zorang is an industry-recognized, reputed digital commerce, content, and integration solutions provider. Based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is helping to bridge the technology innovation gap for retailers and merchants looking to accelerate their growth. Zorang has been awarded numerous accolades by leading publications such as CIOReview for analytics, system integration services, Web Content Management, PIM (Product Information Management), eCommerce, and more. Zorang is a content and commerce expert focusing on building integrated solutions to drive compelling User Experiences for our customers.
For more information, visit https://www.zorang.com/.
Anil Kumar
Zorang, Inc.
+1 925-391-0073
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube