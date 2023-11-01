Call for proposals to strengthen role of civil society in Ukraine’s EU integration

With the support of the EU, the International Renaissance Foundation has launched a call for proposals for “Assisting in the preparation and start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU”.

The aim of the call – funded as part of the project ‘European Renaissance of Ukraine: Civil Society Initiative for Sustainability and Recovery’ – is to strengthen the role of civil society in the process of Ukraine’s integration into the EU.

NGOs, think-tanks, trade unions, associations, societies and other non-profit or charitable organisations are eligible to apply.

Available grants range between UAH 800,000 and 1,000,000, for projects of a duration of up to 10 months.

The deadline for applications is 16 November 2023 (15:00 Kyiv time).

This call is part of the “European Renaissance of Ukraine: Civil Society Initiative for Sustainability and Recovery” project implemented by the International Renaissance Foundation with the support of the European Union.

