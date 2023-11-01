Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,712 in the last 365 days.

Call for proposals to strengthen role of civil society in Ukraine’s EU integration

With the support of the EU, the International Renaissance Foundation has launched a call for proposals for “Assisting in the preparation and start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU”.

The aim of the call – funded as part of the project ‘European Renaissance of Ukraine: Civil Society Initiative for Sustainability and Recovery’ – is to strengthen the role of civil society in the process of Ukraine’s integration into the EU.

NGOs, think-tanks, trade unions, associations, societies and other non-profit or charitable organisations are eligible to apply.

Available grants range between UAH 800,000 and 1,000,000, for projects of a duration of up to 10 months.

The deadline for applications is 16 November 2023 (15:00 Kyiv time).

This call is part of the “European Renaissance of Ukraine: Civil Society Initiative for Sustainability and Recovery” project implemented by the International Renaissance Foundation with the support of the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Call for proposals to strengthen role of civil society in Ukraine’s EU integration

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more