The Wagner Law Group Ranked “Tier 1” ERISA and Employee Benefits Law Firm for 2024

Marcia Wagner, Founder and Managing DIrector of The Wagner Law Group

The Wagner Law Group has been ranked by Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits law for 2024

We are honored to be distinguished once again by such an esteemed publication as one of the best law firms in the country specializing in such a complex are of the law as ERISA and employee benefits” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director