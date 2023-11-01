Law Licenses Suspended for Failure to Register

The suspended attorneys can't practice law in Ohio until they take care of their registration requirements and fees.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has suspended the state law licenses of 232 attorneys who failed to register with the Office of Attorney Services for the two years beginning Sept. 1, 2023, and ending Aug. 31, 2025.

In the previous two-year period, known as a biennium, 240 attorneys failed to register and were suspended.

View the official administrative action list of suspended attorneys this biennium.

A suspended attorney is barred from practicing law until they meet registration requirements and pay all registration fees and a $300 reinstatement fee. Any attorney who continues to practice law while under suspension could be investigated for the unauthorized practice of law.

Attorneys who practice law in Ohio are required by Rule VI of the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio to register with the Supreme Court every two years and pay a $400 registration fee.

In June, the Office of Attorney Services notified attorneys registered with the state for active, corporate counsel, or emeritus pro bono status the need to register. The attorneys were directed to register for the next two-year cycle by Sept. 1. They were also sent several email reminders of the registration deadline.

The newly suspended attorneys were sent notices in September alerting them of their noncompliance. They did not file evidence of compliance with Rule VI or come into compliance with this rule – by paying the original $400 fee, plus a $100 late fee – within the late registration period that ended on Oct. 31.

Those suspended represent a fraction of 1% of the more than 43,000 registered practicing attorneys in Ohio.