Going Beyond the Cosmos with Fayez Barakat

Fayez Barakat's latest work consists of individual articulated points which coalesce to form greater forms Barakat's work explores the deepest recesses of the cosmos, examining the energy and colour at the heart of the Universe Barakat's paintings bear a remarkable resemblance to the first images from NASA's James Webb Telescope Barakat's remarkable vision of the Universe combines his own insight with a wealth of influences Combining technical skill with boundless imagination, Barakat weaves together techniques to create a harmonious whole

Fayez Barakat is famed as a collector of antiquities, but he is also a prolific artist in his own right. His latest collection takes viewers beyond the cosmos.

I often find myself spellbound in wonder at the majesty of the Universe, transfixed by the work of the creator.” — Fayez Barakat