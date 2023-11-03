Jennings Expands Offerings, Now Providing Plumbing Services

Our licensed technicians are ready to serve all of your plumbing needs.

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC company serving Akron since 1931, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to now include plumbing. With nearly a century of experience providing top-quality heating, cooling, electrical and HVAC services to homes and businesses, Jennings is ready to bring the same standard of excellence to plumbing.

"At Jennings, we strive to be a one-stop shop for all home service needs," said Mike Foraker, owner of Jennings. "Adding plumbing to our offerings allows us to fully serve our customers and continues our tradition of growth and evolution as a company."

Jennings' plumbing services will include water heater repair and replacement, pipe upgrades and replacement, drain cleaning, sewer and water line services, plumbing fixture installations,tankless hot water tank installs, water softener installs, toilet repairs and installs, sump pump installs and repairs, vanity, tubs and shower replacement, water quality testing, well pump services, gas line repair and install. Its team of highly-trained, licensed plumbers have the skills and experience to handle any plumbing challenge, big or small.

"No one wants to deal with plumbing emergencies or the hassle and mess of clogged drains or leaky pipes," Foraker said. "We're here to take those worries off our customers' plates. Our plumbers are available 24/7 and provide superior customer service alongside quality workmanship."

Jennings stands behind all of its plumbing work with industry-leading warranties. The company offers flexible scheduling and financing options to fit any budget.

Those in need of plumbing services in Akron and surrounding areas can call Jennings at 330-510-3763 or visit https://jenningsheating.com/ to book an appointment.

About Jennings: Jennings Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided leading HVAC, electrical, and now plumbing services to Akron, OH since 1931. Its team of experts specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of all makes and models of heating, cooling, and plumbing equipment. Jennings is family-owned and operated, with an unwavering commitment to integrity, reliability, and complete customer satisfaction.