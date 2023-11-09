AffirmedRx and WebDoctors Announce Partnership to Cut Health Care Costs For Employers Via Telemedicine and Rx Services

AffirmedRx, PBC logo

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AffirmedRx, PBC, a leading pharmacy benefit management company, and WebDoctors, a telemedicine provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies to offer an affordable approach to health care, blending telemedicine consultations with low-cost prescriptions.

In the past, traditional PBMs negotiated drug pricing with the manufacturers and these discounted rates were passed to the patient. Over time, corporate greed led to PBMs keeping the negotiated discounts for themselves as extra profit. Unfortunately, this led to rising prescription drug prices which were then absorbed by the employer and employee. In fact, prices on prescription drugs have become so expensive that 29% of individuals do not consume the proper amount of prescription medications required for their optimal health due to cost.

For the reasons listed above, AffirmedRx has declared a business model of ‘Patients over Profits’ and is a pioneer for a new model of PBM offering. When patients use discount cards today, providers must fill prescriptions through multiple programs and worry about medication adherence with cost being a barrier to patients filling their prescriptions. Through the AffirmedRx and WebDoctors partnership, employers and patients will experience a stress-free process through their telemedicine provider where one does not exist today. WebDoctors was a perfect match, as they offer fully customizable Unlimited Telehealth Care Plans to employees as well as their families.

Greg Baker, CEO of AffirmedRx, PBC expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to collaborate with WebDoctors. Our shared vision is to make health care more accessible to all. This partnership will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of many."

Narendra Garg, M.D. of WebDoctors, added: " WebDoctors is committed to improving health care delivery through innovative telemedicine solutions. Our partnership with AffirmedRx strengthens our mission by integrating telemedicine with prescription services, making it easier for patients to receive the low-cost, affordable care they need."

This collaboration represents a step forward in the evolution of telemedicine and prescription services, marking a promising future to achieving affordable health care for all individuals.

Proper implementation with regards to WebDoctors telehealth & AffirmedRx prescription drug services has the ability to cut health care spending for the employer, increase company profitability, save employees money while also allowing them to receive the care they deserve.

AffirmedRx, PBC is a pharmacy benefit manager that partners with self-funded employers to deliver patient-centric pharmacy benefits with a mission to improve health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line.

WebDoctors is an online medical service provider based in Naperville, Illinois. The company offers a range of services, including online consultations with board-certified physicians, medication prescriptions, and evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders, mental health issues, and common medical ailments. WebDoctors is committed to making quality healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or financial situation.

