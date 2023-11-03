Assisted Living & Long-Term Care Campus Launch New Websites and Re-Imagined Messaging
Bethel Health Care and The Cascades Assisted Living, affiliates of National Health Care Associates, release new look and feel.BETHEL, CT, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethel Health Care and The Cascades Assisted Living, proud affiliates of National Health Care Associates (National), released their campus' new websites alongside updated branding in a redesign that reflects National’s mission to help individuals become a better, brighter, stronger version of themselves.
Part of delivering on this mission includes National’s Passport™ approach to care, which the Bethel, CT-based campus coordinates seamlessly for its guests.
Born out of decades of empowering people while caring for them, National's Passport™ approach offers individuals a complete continuum of services providing access to the care they need, where they need it. This continuum includes assisted living, post-acute rehabilitation, and long-term care services.
In addition, the continuum gives access to transition home in comfort, providing patients the confidence that they will be supported at home while their recovery continues through home care services and outpatient rehabilitation.
“These recent efforts to update our brand come from a place of wanting to better represent and communicate all the amazing things we’ve done over the last 30 years. Our range of services, programs, the number of communities we serve, and partners across the care continuum has expanded tremendously. We’re excited to launch this updated version of National that better communicates our clinical capabilities and advanced programs, so individuals can find care and support near them, and our partners in healthcare can learn about our services,” said Marvin Ostreicher, National’s President and Founder.
"The campus in Bethel is unique to our portfolio in that it offers patients coordinated care among National's affiliate partners. On-site, an individual can complete short-term rehabilitation after a hospital stay to gain strength, and then transition to our assisted living while attending outpatient continued therapy programming at Preferred Therapy Outpatient and Wellness Center. Additionally, if a guest transitions directly home from our short term rehabilitation, our Nurse Practitioner from Impact Health can provide a transitional wellness visit to complete their discharge from us. Then they can arrange for Constellation, our home care affiliate, to provide home health services for continued care management, and Preferred to continue rehabilitation," explained Christina Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer at National.
National invites the community to take a virtual tour of the Bethel campus by visiting www.BethelHealthCare.com and www.CascadesAssistedLiving.com.
Learn more about the company’s Passport™ approach and how it helps individuals become better, brighter, and stronger versions of themselves through skilled clinical care, therapy, and rehabilitation services at www.nhca.com.
About National Health Care Associates:
National Health Care Associates operates 34 short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and assisted living centers across the northeast. Their innovative Passport™ approach to care offers patients access to a robust continuum of care and services aimed at improving the patient journey after leaving a hospital.
