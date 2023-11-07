Vincentric Announces 2024 Best CPO Value in America™ Awards: Ford Takes Top Honors; Audi & Subaru are Close Behind

Vincentric’s annual awards for the certified pre-owned market identify 30 models that provide the best value to CPO car shoppers in the US.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Ford claiming more awards than any other brand. Ford earned six model-level awards and two brand-level awards, including a fourth time win for Best CPO Value Truck Brand, and an outstanding eighth win in a row for Best CPO Value Van Brand. Audi and Subaru both had three winning models, with Audi claiming its sixth victory for Best CPO Value Luxury Car Brand, and Subaru earning Best CPO Value SUV Brand for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall. Rounding out the brand-level winners were Toyota with its fourth win in the Passenger Car category, while Cadillac was victorious in the Luxury SUV category.Ford’s Transit vans demonstrated their CPO-market strength and were key players in leading the brand to the top spot on the podium. The Transit Connect passenger and cargo vans both won their segments for the seventh and fourth year in a row, respectively. The E-Transit 350 also triumphed in the Large Cargo Van segment, following in the footsteps of its gasoline counterpart which has won this segment six previous times. Similarly, the F-150 Lightning earned the F-150’s eighth overall win for Full-Size 1/2-Ton Pickup. Additional winners from Ford were the Maverick Hybrid and the Expedition.Audi’s frontrunner was the A3, which took home its second consecutive and fourth win overall for Luxury Compact. The A6 Allroad and the e-tron GT were also winners in their segments. For Subaru, the Outback impressed with its seventh victory in a row for Mid-Size SUV, while the Legacy won the Mid-Size segment for the fourth time and the Crosstrek won the Compact SUV segment for the second consecutive year.The Toyota Avalon maintained its winning streak in the CPO market for an outstanding tenth consecutive win in the Large Sedan segment, and the Corolla Hybrid conquered the Compact segment, making this the third overall win for the Corolla. Finally, the results showed that the Cadillac XT5 provided the best CPO value in the Luxury Mid-Size SUV segment.The GMC, Kia, Lexus, and Volvo brands also had multiple winning models. Other brands with an award-winning CPO vehicle were BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Hyundai, Lincoln, Mazda, and Mercedes-Benz.“CPO vehicles can be a smart way for car shoppers to save on costs, but there can also be an overwhelming number of options to choose from,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards can help consumers make an informed vehicle purchase decision. And with most of this year’s winners being repeat winners in their segments, consumers can have confidence that buying an award-winning CPO vehicle will likely deliver consistent value over time.”To determine the 2024 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Award winners, Vincentric conducted a statistical analysis to reveal which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Vincentric analyzed over 18,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific CPO warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that each would be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.Further information regarding the 2024 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Awards and methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2024 model years in the US and 2010-2024 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including the Canadian Automobile Association, Automotive Fleet Magazine, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and many others. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces), including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, and EV API.