Gallatin Driver Services Center Reopening After Remodel

Wednesday, November 01, 2023 | 10:49am

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Gallatin Driver Services Center, located at 855 North Blue Jay Way, which closed for a planned remodel in August, will reopen to the public on Monday, Nov. 6. 

Beginning Nov. 6, the Gallatin Driver Services Center will reopen to the public for regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT. This facility is a full-service center handling driver license issuance, identification card issuance, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, handgun permit applications, voter registration and organ donor considerations.

The newly refurbished center has fresh paint, updated flooring, a larger waiting area, more parking and additional counter space to serve Tennesseans. A grand reopening ceremony is being planned in the coming weeks. 

