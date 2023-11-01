State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Police Officer in Connection with Death of Cherry Hill Resident on October 11, 2022

TRENTON — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Joseph Bestic, Jr., 63, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, who sustained a fatal injury during a law enforcement encounter on October 11, 2022.

Mr. Bestic’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents serving on the state grand jury in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019 (the “Directive”). In July 2021, OPIA issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure these grand jury presentations are conducted in a neutral, objective manner, with appropriate transparency regarding the process, consistent with the Directive.

The investigation included witness interviews, photographs, review of video footage, as well as autopsy results from the medical examiner. This evidence, including video of the incident, was presented to a state grand jury. After hearing the testimony and evidence, the grand jury concluded its deliberations on October 23, 2023, and voted “no bill,” meaning no criminal charges should be filed against Officer Jared Fox of the Cherry Hill Police Department.

According to the investigation, on October 11, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West to check on the well-being of Mr. Bestic, based on a call placed to police by a concerned person. Mr. Bestic allowed the officers into the home. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Bestic produced a firearm and shot himself. Officer Fox also fired his service weapon once, and the bullet grazed Mr. Bestic’s right arm, causing a superficial injury. Mr. Bestic was declared deceased at the scene. The state grand jury concluded that Officer Fox’s use of force did not cause Mr. Bestic’s death.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and the grand jury is instructed on self-defense and other forms of legal justification.

A conflicts check was conducted pursuant to the Directive and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation. Prior to presentation to the grand jury, the investigation was reviewed by OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher in accordance with the policies and procedures established for these presentations in the SOPs.

At the conclusion of these investigations, pursuant to the Directive and SOPs, OPIA determines whether any officers should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review in accordance with the AG’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures. OPIA monitors any resulting review and takes such actions as are necessary to ensure that the review is completed in a timely fashion, and that appropriate actions are taken based on the results of the review. The Independent Prosecutor Directive is posted on the Attorney General’s website and is available here: Independent Prosecutor Directive

OPIA’s standard operating procedures for grand jury presentations of investigations involving fatal police encounters are also posted on the Attorney General’s website, and are available here: OPIA Grand Jury SOPs

