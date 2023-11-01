America Recycles Day 2023: It’s time for a Recycling Reality Check

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, invites communities and individuals to participate in America Recycles Day® (ARD).

ARD educates and encourages individuals to be more mindful of what they consume, where to recycle, and how to properly return valuable materials for reuse in their everyday lives. ARD is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.

While America Recycles Day is November 15, we inspire communities to take the confusion out of recycling so we can protect our natural resources together all year round. In 2023, America Recycles Day will center on the "Recycling Reality Check" campaign, aimed at taking some of the mystery out of materials recovery and clarifying some of the myths surrounding recycling. Using the hashtag #recyclingrealitycheck, organizations and individuals have an opportunity to connect and get clarity on recycling best practices.

"America Recycles Day is more than just a day; it's a movement,” said Jenny Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “At Keep America Beautiful, we are dedicated to educating and inspiring people to make environmentally responsible choices. We know there is a lot of confusion around recycling, what’s working, what’s not, and how everyone can contribute in ways that preserve our natural resources. Knowing how to recycle properly is a step in the right direction toward a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful planet for future generations."

THE IMPACT OF AMERICA RECYCLES DAY

The results of ARD 2022 show the direct impact the day has across the country:

72,143 volunteers and participants

1,257,896 pounds recycled

157,000 beverage containers recycled (*estimated at 31 containers/lb.)

2.94 billion media impressions

For the 4th year, KAB will honor a U.S. military installation who is leading by example and inspiring other military installations to do the same. Through waste reduction and recycling programs that maximize renewable resources, exemplify collaboration, and ensure sustainability, this year’s ARD Hero Award goes to Edwards Air Force Base. Notable efforts at the base include the collection of office recycling bins twice a week and the recycling of glass, sent to Recycling Lives, a local non-profit that helps individuals reintegrate into the workforce.

Funding in support of America Recycles Day 2023 is provided by Altria, Anheuser-Busch, Heineken USA, International Bottled Water Association, Niagara Cares, and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company.

About Keep America Beautiful: Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.