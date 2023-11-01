Paymerang Announces Support of Binary Stream, Multi-Entity Management for Invoice Automation in D365 Business Central

RICHMOND, VA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, a leader in AP automation solutions, is pleased to announce its latest integration with SimplyAP for Microsoft Dynamics for Business Central. The newly integrated support for the Binary Stream Multi-Entity-Management (MEM) solution enables D365 Business Central users to seamlessly combine the strengths of both platforms. This collaboration sets the stage for finance teams to enhance their ERP capabilities, reinforcing Paymerang's commitment to streamlining accounts payable processes and delivering cutting-edge solutions for efficient financial management.

SimplyAP for Business Central stands as a transformative solution, fostering modern finance practices while driving operational efficiency and minimizing errors. This dynamic tool liberates finance teams to concentrate on strategic endeavors, thereby cultivating a more streamlined and value-centric approach to accounts payable procedures. With comprehensive support from Binary Stream's Multi-Entity Management, SimplyAP further enhances efficiencies by extending the coding flexibility for both purchase order and non-purchase order invoices to the relevant entities.

Leveraging intelligent coding, SimplyAP defaults dimensions, general ledger entries, and the applicable company/entities previously associated with the vendor. Additionally, the coding allows for company selection, mirroring the functionality of D365 Business Central with MEM. SimplyAP automates invoice indexing, initiates a customizable workflow for invoice review, and, upon approval, seamlessly generates D365 Business Central invoices within the specified entity as defined by Binary Stream. These automated GL distributions incorporate due-to/due-from allocations, obviating the necessity for journal entry adjustments or duplicate transactions across various BC companies.

Tiffany Allen, the Director of Partner Channel at KwikTag by Paymerang, expressed her enthusiasm regarding the partnership with Binary Stream, stating, "Binary Stream has been a highly esteemed partner for an extended period. I'm thrilled to witness SimplyAP's growth and enhanced capabilities through its integration with Binary Stream's Multi-Entity Management. Our teams share a common mission to elevate efficiency and deliver value-driven solutions to customers using D365 Business Central.”

Binary Stream, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner dedicated to helping organizations simplify their processes within subscription billing, property lease management and Multi-Entity Management for Microsoft Dynamics ERPs. Binary Stream’s Multi-Entity Management solution streamlines intercompany transactions, completes the process from end-to-end within a single instance and easily includes multiple legal entities in a single transaction with proper allocations and reporting.

KwikTag has recently joined Paymerang, a proven leader in accounts payable (AP) automation solutions. KwikTag specializes in fully integrated, cloud-based AP and payment automation solutions tailored for Dynamics 365. Among its offerings, the SimplyAP solution, designed for D365 Business Central, stands out as a cloud-based AP automation solution. This cutting-edge technology optimizes the entire invoice management process, including streamlined invoice capture, AI-driven data extraction to eliminate manual data entry, automatic purchase order matching, and seamless purchase invoice creation within the Business Central environment.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.