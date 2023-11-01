Old World Auctions' online Auction #195, ending Nov. 15th, features rare antique and vintage maps, charts, atlases, more

Lot 195 is A Map of the Most Inhabited Part of Virginia by Joshua Fry & Peter Jefferson (1775), a landmark map of Virginia and Maryland, the first to correctly orient the ridges of the Appalachian Mountains. Estimate: $14,000-$17,000.

Lot 137 is Amerique Septentrionale avec les Routes, Distances en Miles, Villages et Etablissements Francois et Anglois by Mitchell/Le Rouge (1756), a French edition of John Mitchell's monumental map of eastern North America. Estimate: $10,000-$13,000.

Lot 202 is Carta Particolare della Costa di Florida e di Virginia by Sir Robert Dudley (1661), the earliest printed chart to focus on the Southeastern coastline of the United States. Estimate: $15,000-$18,000.

Lot 297 is A Map of Chicago's Gangland by Bruce Roberts, Inc. (1931), a superb and rare pictorial map that focuses on the Chicago gang wars during Prohibition in the 1920's and ‘30s, published the same year Al Capone was convicted for tax evasion. Estimat