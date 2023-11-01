34 national swimmers to represent Grenada at OECS Swimming Championships
The thirty-four-member team comprises swimmers from six age groups: 8 and under male and female, 9- 10 male, and female, 11-12 male and female, 13-14 male and female, 15-17 male and female, and 18 and over male and female.
The athletes have been engaged in rigorous training for the competitions and are in high spirits to regain the trophy. The team will depart Grenada next Thursday, November 9th and will be accompanied by two coaches, Coach Gerson Escobar, and Coach Chris Regis.
It will be either the first or second time competing in these championships for most of the 9 and under categories, while several of the more senior swimmers have also participated in regional and international championships. This year, the team also comprises three former Olympians, Esau Simpson, Delron Felix and Kimberley Ince. Other members include:
8 and Under Females
Evie Twum- Barimah
Llewella Bernard
Madison Charles
8 and under Males
Mateo Thomas
Ethan Clermont
9-10 Females
Angeline Glenes Jackson- Bain
Konna-Marie Munroe
Nataly Escobar
Faith Watson
9-10 Males
Ethan Chu Fook
Rowan Brow
Ethan Gunpot
11-12 Females
Zeia Ollivierre
Kristin Gresham
Eliza-Rose Benjamin
Maggie Watson
11-12 Males
Jaaziel Francis
Jacob Collymore
13-14 Females
Keira Cawich
Victoria Buxo
Karniel Francis
13-14 Males
Mallon Patterson
Michael Robertson
Elliot Fletcher
15-17 Females
Sara Dowden
Tilly Collymore
Anaika Otway
15-17 Males
Nathan Fletcher
Tevin-Duncan Grappy
18 and Over Females
Kimberly Ince (mentioned)
Mia Neckles
18 and Over Males
Zackary Gresham
Delron Felix (mentioned earlier)
Esau Simpson (mentioned earlier)
The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA)