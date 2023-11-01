34 national swimmers to represent Grenada at OECS Swimming Championships

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association has announced the names of its thirty-four -member team selected for this year’s OECS Swimming Championships scheduled for the weekend of November 10 to November 12, 2023. The championships, which will be again hosted by St. Lucia at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre, is the thirty-first of the annual event.

The thirty-four-member team comprises swimmers from six age groups: 8 and under male and female, 9- 10 male, and female, 11-12 male and female, 13-14 male and female, 15-17 male and female, and 18 and over male and female.

The athletes have been engaged in rigorous training for the competitions and are in high spirits to regain the trophy. The team will depart Grenada next Thursday, November 9th and will be accompanied by two coaches, Coach Gerson Escobar, and Coach Chris Regis.

It will be either the first or second time competing in these championships for most of the 9 and under categories, while several of the more senior swimmers have also participated in regional and international championships. This year, the team also comprises three former Olympians, Esau Simpson, Delron Felix and Kimberley Ince. Other members include:

8 and Under Females

Evie Twum- Barimah

Llewella Bernard

Madison Charles

8 and under Males

Mateo Thomas

Ethan Clermont

9-10 Females

Angeline Glenes Jackson- Bain

Konna-Marie Munroe

Nataly Escobar

Faith Watson

9-10 Males

Ethan Chu Fook

Rowan Brow

Ethan Gunpot



11-12 Females

Zeia Ollivierre

Kristin Gresham

Eliza-Rose Benjamin

Maggie Watson

11-12 Males

Jaaziel Francis

Jacob Collymore

13-14 Females

Keira Cawich

Victoria Buxo

Karniel Francis

13-14 Males

Mallon Patterson

Michael Robertson

Elliot Fletcher

15-17 Females

Sara Dowden

Tilly Collymore

Anaika Otway

15-17 Males

Nathan Fletcher

Tevin-Duncan Grappy

18 and Over Females

Kimberly Ince (mentioned)

Mia Neckles

18 and Over Males

Zackary Gresham

Delron Felix (mentioned earlier)

Esau Simpson (mentioned earlier)

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA)