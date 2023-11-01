Submit Release
34 national swimmers to represent Grenada at OECS Swimming Championships

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association has announced the names of its thirty-four -member team selected for this year’s OECS Swimming Championships scheduled for the weekend of November 10 to November 12, 2023. The championships, which will be again hosted by St. Lucia at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre, is the thirty-first of the annual event. 

The thirty-four-member team comprises swimmers from six age groups: 8 and under male and female, 9- 10 male, and female, 11-12 male and female, 13-14 male and female, 15-17 male and female, and 18 and over male and female.

The athletes have been engaged in rigorous training for the competitions and are in high spirits to regain the trophy. The team will depart Grenada next Thursday, November 9th and will be accompanied by two coaches, Coach Gerson Escobar, and Coach Chris Regis.

It will be either the first or second time competing in these championships for most of the 9 and under categories, while several of the more senior swimmers have also participated in regional and international championships. This year, the team also comprises three former Olympians, Esau Simpson, Delron Felix and Kimberley Ince. Other members include:

8 and Under Females
Evie Twum- Barimah
Llewella Bernard
Madison Charles

8 and under Males
Mateo Thomas
Ethan Clermont

9-10 Females 
Angeline Glenes Jackson- Bain
Konna-Marie Munroe                    
Nataly Escobar                             
Faith Watson                                  

 9-10 Males
Ethan Chu Fook
Rowan Brow
Ethan Gunpot

11-12 Females
Zeia Ollivierre
Kristin Gresham
Eliza-Rose Benjamin
Maggie Watson

11-12 Males
Jaaziel Francis
Jacob Collymore

13-14 Females                  
Keira Cawich                       
Victoria Buxo                       
Karniel Francis                    

13-14 Males
Mallon Patterson
Michael Robertson
Elliot Fletcher

15-17 Females                    
Sara Dowden                       
Tilly Collymore                     
Anaika Otway

15-17 Males
Nathan Fletcher
Tevin-Duncan Grappy

18 and Over Females            
Kimberly Ince (mentioned)
Mia Neckles                            

18 and Over Males     

Zackary Gresham
Delron Felix (mentioned earlier)
Esau Simpson (mentioned earlier)

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA)

