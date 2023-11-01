Yerba Mate hits the shelves in North America in a new convenient energy drink

I love yerba mate as an Energy drink I love Matea yerba mate Energy drink Logo fo AYMA for certification of energy drink

The recently created American Yerba Mate Association is proud to present one of its members, Matea, the yerba mate powder set to join in the matcha craze.

An organization to support entrepreneurs and companies with interests in the production and marketing of yerba mate as a superfood for energy drinks and related products in the US.” — AYMA