CertiProf: A Champion Organization in Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023

CertiProf proudly declares its role as a Champion Organization in Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023.FORT LAUDERDALE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where cybersecurity plays a pivotal role in our digital lives, CertiProf proudly declares its role as a Champion Organization in Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023.
Established in 2004, this global initiative, held every October, remains a cornerstone in promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. CertiProf joins hands with other organizations, businesses, government agencies, universities, associations, and individuals committed to the theme of 'See yourself in cyber.'
About Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Cybersecurity Awareness Month, now in its 20th year, is designed to engage and educate public and private-sector partners. The goal is to raise awareness about cybersecurity and enhance national resilience against cyber incidents. Formally recognized by Congress, federal, state, and local governments, this united effort is vital for maintaining a safer, more resilient cyberspace while creating growth opportunities.
CertiProf's Commitment to Cybersecurity
CertiProf's involvement in Cybersecurity Awareness Month underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing cybersecurity practices. This annual campaign provides a unique opportunity for organizations and individuals to assess their cybersecurity strategies and proactively enhance their protection.
The Evolution of Technology and Emerging Challenges: In an age where technology advances astonishingly, cybercriminals are equally relentless in their pursuit to compromise technology and disrupt personal and business lives. Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 focuses on four essential cybersecurity best practices:
1. Recognizing and Reporting Phishing: Emphasize the importance of identifying and reporting phishing attempts, a tactic commonly employed by cybercriminals.
2. Use and Generate Strong Passwords and Use of Password Manager: Create long and difficult-to-guess passwords unique for every account you own. Additionally, understand the myths surrounding password manager security and ease of use and advocate for its adoption.
3. Enabling Multi-Factor Authentication: Promoting multi-factor authentication on personal devices and within business networks.
4. Installing Updates: Encouraging the regular installation of software updates and the activation of automated updates.
CertiProf's Contribution
In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023, CertiProf offers its expertise and resources to educate organizations and individuals, providing valuable insights into cybersecurity best practices. These resources include certification programs aligned with CISA and NICE frameworks.
CertiProf takes an additional step towards bridging the current cybersecurity training gap by announcing that in November 2024, they will introduce the Cybersecurity Awareness Certification as a fundamental and initial component of the cybersecurity certification programs they offer. This strategic move aligns with findings from the 2023 Cybersecurity Attitudes and Behaviors Report, which revealed that 64% of people reported not having access to cybersecurity training or education.
Ismael Ramirez, Director of Global Growth at CertiProf, shares his insights, saying, "CertiProf recognizes that cybersecurity goes beyond technology; it's more than just IT. People who are aware of cybersecurity threats are the first line of defense. Our new Cybersecurity Awareness certification, launching in November 2024, is our commitment to addressing the training and education gap and empowering individuals to be that first line of defense in the evolving digital landscape.
The Ongoing Impact of Cybersecurity Awareness Month:
Now in its 20th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to gain momentum. The ultimate aim is to equip everyone with the knowledge they need to remain safe and secure online. CertiProf takes pride in supporting this far-reaching initiative, co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
CertiProf is a leading organization committed to promoting cybersecurity and fostering best practices in the digital world. With a deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape, CertiProf provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services to individuals, businesses, and governments globally.
About National Cybersecurity Alliance
The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a more secure, interconnected world. Their mission includes advocating for safe technology use and educating individuals on protecting themselves, their families, and organizations from cybercrime. The National Cybersecurity Alliance collaborates with governments and corporations to amplify their message and promote a more significant "digital" good. Core initiatives include Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Data Privacy Day, and CyberSecure My Business™, offering valuable resources to bolster businesses against cyber threats.
About CertiProf
CertiProf, a leading organization, provides cybersecurity certification programs globally through a network of partners. They actively support cybersecurity events and initiatives worldwide, promoting a cybersecurity-conscious culture. In November 2024, CertiProf is set to introduce the Cybersecurity Awareness certification, reinforcing its commitment to addressing the training gap and empowering individuals as the initial defense against ever-evolving digital threats. Learn more at certiprof.com.
