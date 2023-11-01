The Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker
The Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker, developed by UN climate change consultant Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik, categorically shows when carbon credits are genuine.AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon credits have become a hot topic and an important tool in the fight against climate change. But with so many greenwashing scandals and fraudulent schemes, how to differentiate between a real or fraudulent carbon credit?
The newly updated book "The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation" and the accompanying tool "Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker" by UN climate change expert and consultant Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik et al. is an authoritative account of how emission reductions are calculated, why they are easily misinterpreted and when they can be considered genuine.
Understanding carbon credits from a privileged, multifaceted perspective. Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik is an expert advisor to the United Nations Climate Change Assessment Team, which reviews the quality control and management systems of accredited carbon credit certifiers. Her unique background as a mechanical and chemical engineer with a PhD in chemistry and a specialisation in quantum mechanics provides an in-depth and contextual view of emissions reduction and climate change. This book and its accompanying tool aim to clear up the confusion about how a tonne of CO2 is effectively removed from the atmosphere and when that act can actually be considered a carbon credit. The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation is essential reading for government officials, C-level executives, investors and professionals committed to reducing negative emissions. The book complements the author's training on Carbon Credits, ESG and the Epiconomy.
The Carbon Credit Authenticity Checker consists of a list of 54 yes and no technical questions, the result of which provides an objective answer. Are the assessed carbon credits genuine or not?
