SPI Research announces over 300 firms have already participated in the 2024 Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark

SPI Research - Accelerate Service Productivity & Profit in all areas Report Cover - 2023 PS Talent Benchmark Report You can enter data via the web or an Excel spreadsheet

This is SPI's 17th annual survey and is the industry standard for PS performance. Take the survey by December 8th and receive a free copy of the report in Feb.

2023 is the true beginning for Artificial Intelligence in Professional Services. Its impact will be felt for decades!” — R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, NORTH AMERICA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity Model™ as a strategic planning and management framework. It is now the industry- leading performance improvement tool used by over 50,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence.

Over 7,000 professional services organizations (PSOs) have participated in this important research over the past 16 years. The 2024 report promises to offer even more insight and analysis into the market with a view of the key success factors that drive exceptional consulting performance.

If you are running a service organization:

• How are Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) going to change the industry for both PSOs and their clients?

• Have you fully removed from the pandemic, and how has your business changed?

• Similar to every year, do you know how your organization stacks up against industry metrics?

• Do you have the industry data you need to support your strategy?

• Can you objectively quantify your organization’s strengths and weaknesses to create an actionable business plan?

• Do you know where you should invest to yield the highest impact?

This year we have a chance at over 1,000 firms for the first time ever! Don’t miss your chance to compare your organization to others from around the world.

Take the survey! Firms that complete the survey by December 8, 2023, will be rewarded by receiving a free copy of the 2024 PS Maturity™ Benchmark report (valued at $2,495) when it is published in February 2024.

Go to the survey page to learn more: https://spiresearch.com/psmaturitymodel/2024psmb/

About Service Performance Insight Service Performance Insight (SPI) is a global research and consulting organization dedicated to helping professional service organizations (PSOs) make quantum improvements in productivity and profit. In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity Model™ as a strategic planning and management framework. It is now the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 50,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence.

SPI Research recently released the 2024 Professional Services Talent Survey Report. Read more about it at: https://spiresearch.com/spi-research/reports/2023pstalent.html