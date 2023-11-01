Readout: Administrator Power Speaks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

UNITED STATES AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

October 31, 2023

Administrator Power Speaks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

Today, Administrator Samantha Power spoke with Pakistan Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. They discussed USAID’s work in Pakistan on post-flood recovery, climate change, and broader efforts under the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance. They also discussed the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and efforts of the U.S. and other countries to provide life-saving food, water, medical care, and other critical assistance to civilians in need.

Administrator Power noted the importance of protecting Afghan refugees and asylum seekers in Pakistan, and discussed with Foreign Minister Jilani how the United States and Pakistan can work together to facilitate the safe, expeditious, and efficient resettlement and relocation of eligible individuals to the United States.

