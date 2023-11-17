THE ARTLING: A DECADE OF TRANSFORMING SPACES WITH ART AND DESIGN
‘Ukiyo: the floating, fleeting or transient world’ (2021) by Maahy; Paint Execution by Shimhaq / Cartman Ayya, a hand-painted mural commissioned for the Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. © Sohei Oya
'WHAT PARTY’ by KAWS (2023), a 6-metre bronze sculpture at the new Mondrian Hotel in Singapore. © Mondrian Singapore Duxton
The Artling celebrates 10 years this Fall with revamped website to simplify sourcing, collecting and commissioning art & design for private and public spaces.SINGAPORE, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
* The Artling celebrates ten years with tech-enhanced website and tools to optimize the art experience.
* From online marketplace to global art consultancy platform, The Artling is redefining how art is sourced, curated and commissioned for private and public spaces.
* A leading resource for interior designers, property developers and hospitality brands, the company catalogs over US$ 700 million in artworks by over 6,000 artists and designers from 112 countries.
The Artling is a pioneering global art consultancy and the first digital platform for consumers and trade to source, curate and commission exceptional art and design.
Challenging the current art advisory model and breaking through age-old art world barriers, The Artling now offers a new, improved and transparent art experience, online and offline, for individual and corporate clients, that merges technology with open access and expert curation. The website simplifies the journey from selection to installation for residential and commercial projects alike.
ENHANCING THE ART EXPERIENCE
Chief Technology Officer Martin Brochhaus led the development of the relaunched site, which is incredibly user-friendly and features powerful search tools and an enhanced project management dashboard. The Artling has developed proprietary software that guides art sourcing and curation in a few easy clicks. Key features include:
1. Viewing and Sourcing: Access to hundreds of thousands of art and design pieces allowing users to search by keywords and similarity, powered by AI.
2. Curation and Visualization: Preview artworks and acquisitions in their intended spaces by uploading artworks and spacial plans, even curating a room online around existing pieces of art.
3. End-to-End Project Management: Full project workflow in one place, request for quotes, create proposals for clients and track the progress of your order.
As a distinguished international art and design consultancy, The Artling is a trusted and knowledgeable resource for architects, interior designers, property developers and hotels. A comprehensive end-to-end advisory service guides clients through every step of the creative journey including developing art themes and narratives, concept design development, commissioning artworks tailored to site specifications and overseeing installation.
In the past two years alone, the company has launched full-property art collections for some of the world’s most celebrated hotel brands, most notably the Ritz Carlton Maldives, Patina Maldives and Mondrian Singapore. For their most recent project, Capella Sydney, The Artling sourced and curated more than 1,400 artworks across the property, entirely by Australian artists. The expert team also advised on the commission and installation of original works from blue-chip artists including Tracy Emin, KAWS, Takashi Murakami and more. Such collaborations have elevated the aesthetic appeal of these spaces by creating immersive and memorable visitor experiences, transforming each location with art and design.
With backgrounds in Architecture and Art History respectively, Talenia Gajardo and Kim Tay, founded the company in Singapore in 2013, originally as an online resource for discovering works from Southeast Asian contemporary artists. Neither could have predicted that in just under a decade, their regional art and design marketplace would evolve into a global platform and advisory service with over US$ 700 million in products by over 6,000 artists in 112 countries. Commissioned by some of the world’s most recognised brands, their clients include LVMH, Swarovski, Liaigre and Google.
A VISION FOR THE FUTURE
The global luxury hotel market size in 2023 is valued at $140.28 billion and the global hospitality design market is worth over $7.5 billion. In London, at least 13 high-end hotels are scheduled to open by 2025 and there are 640 branded residence schemes worldwide. The Artling co-founders intend to capitalize on this market growth and the demand for more experiential and aesthetically driven hospitality environments.
‘The unparalleled growth of the hospitality sector, coupled with increased awareness and importance of art as part of the guest experience, is presenting us with new and exciting opportunities worldwide,” notes Talenia Gajardo, Co-founder and CEO of The Artling “It motivates us to reach new markets, apply new technologies to simplify project management and sourcing, and discover untapped talent in our quest to redefine how spaces are adorned and experienced.”
Kim Tay, Co-founder and Gallery Director of The Artling, emphasizes the company’s pivotal role in nurturing the art community. “Over the past ten years, I have witnessed a remarkable surge in demand for our services and artworks. Our extensive online catalog provides a wealth of options, enabling seamless sourcing and integration of artists’ creations into tangible projects, thereby enriching the broader art ecosystem. This platform is a game-changer for architects, interior designers, and property developers, not just to acquire art, but to support the livelihood of artists and expose them to a wider audience across these public spaces.”
ABOUT THE ARTLING
The Artling is a pioneering global art consultancy and the first digital platform for consumers and trade to source, curate and commission exceptional art and design pieces. Founded in 2013 by Talenia Gajardo and Kim Tay and based in Singapore the company offers a seamless and transparent art experience, on and offline, for individual and corporate clients, that merges technology with access and expert curation.
With artworks by over 6,000 artists from 112 countries, The Artling also offers consultancy services to acquire and commission artworks for corporate and private collections, interior designers, architects and property developers. In the past two years, The Artling has launched full-property art collections for some of the world’s most celebrated hotel brands, most notably the Ritz Carlton Maldives, Mondrian Singapore and Capella Sydney.
theartling.com | @theartling
