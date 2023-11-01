Corin Group Attains 510(k) Clearance for Apollo™ Platform: Revolutionizing Robotic-Assisted Total Knee Arthroplasty

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group, an innovator in the field of orthopaedic procedures, proudly announces the 510(k) clearance for its Apollo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgical platform and the ApolloKnee™ software application. This marks a significant industry milestone in Corin’s ongoing commitment to helping surgeons advance satisfaction and successful results for their patients when performing total joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Jim Pierrepont, Global Franchise Lead at Corin Group expressed that, "The Apollo™ platform is the result of combining objective planning, precise implementation, and continuous learning in pursuit of the forgotten total joint replacement. The Apollo™ platform goes beyond personalized alignment of the knee during surgery. Corin’s proprietary BalanceBot™ technology is the world's first, and only, system that can achieve personalized dynamic balance for each and every patient, every time.”

Corin's experience in this exciting area of robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty (TKA), began with its OMNIBotics® technology, which has gained worldwide recognition for its surgical precision, efficiency, and its pivotal role in defining dynamic joint balance. The Apollo™ platform, with BalanceBot™ technology, builds upon a decade of clinical success to focus future enhancements in patient outcomes while providing a more intuitive experience for surgeons.

This clearance opens an exciting new chapter in Corin's innovation journey, as the Apollo™ platform technology expands its capabilities into additional clinical applications across joint arthroplasty in the coming years. With the Apollo™ platform leading the way, Corin is uniquely poised to enhance total joint replacement patient satisfaction through objective planning, precise implantation, and data driven continuous learning.

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, and with offices worldwide, Corin is a fast-growing global company with a vision to advance orthopaedics by delivering technology driven procedures and personalized dynamic balance to each and every total joint replacement. The unique combination of advanced robotic and AI technologies to plan, implement and learn, along with clinically proven implants, is intended to deliver improved outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.

For more information about Corin Group, please visit www.coringroup.com