High Point Tree and Fence Thrives with Exclusive Tree Care Leads from Tree Leads Today
EINPresswire.com/ -- High Point Tree and Fence Service LLC, a family-owned and operated tree care and fence installation business based in Kernersville, North Carolina, has witnessed impressive growth and success due to its collaboration with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a renowned marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.
High Point Tree and Fence Service, led by co-owners Mike and Charlie Beeson, has been serving communities in Kernersville, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point and surrounding areas for three generations which is driven on a strong commitment to maintaining the legacy established by Mike’s father.
Mike shares “My dad started the company many years ago and I began working with him when I was 15 years old at first to fill in on the crew when he needed extra help. I took over the company about 10 years ago when dad couldn’t work any longer including his old truck and chipper which are still on the road today. Now I am working side by side with my son to carry on the tradition my father established then.”
The company's extensive list of services includes tree removal, tree trimming and pruning, stump removal, lawn maintenance, storm damage cleanup, land clearing, and fence installation. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, High Point Tree and Fence Service has earned a reputation for many things including its licensed and bonded services, courteous and respectful approach towards homeowners and their properties, reliability, fair pricing, knowledgeable and experienced crew, 24/7 emergency response, free estimates, and most importantly, having the owner present on the jobsite to ensure that the client’s expectations are met. With two crews, specialized equipment such as chippers, stump grinders, hydraulic bucket trucks, various dump trucks, etc., and the recent addition of a secretary, the company is continuously expanding into new markets.
The partnership between High Point Tree and Fence Service and TLT has been transformative. The marketing expert’s exclusive leads have been instrumental in driving substantial business growth. The Beeson’s credit TLT’s exclusive leads having been instrumental in driving substantial increase in business, stating, "We got really busy because of them and have grown about 50% since we started joining forces. We just hired a secretary to help us stay organized and handle the influx of work.”
One of the key benefits of exclusive leads is the high conversation rate. Charlie continues “The leads they receive often result in successful jobs, people are genuinely interested in wanting to get the work done.”
Geo-targeting, coupled with jobs being in close proximity, has significantly increased the efficiency of the company's estimators. Leads typically come from one area, allowing estimators to easily transition from one lead to the next. This approach has saved time and enabled High Point Tree and Fence Service to complete more estimates and jobs in less time as Mike reports.
The owners also expressed their preference for phone calls over other forms of leads. “Phone calls provide an opportunity to engage with clients directly, answer any questions, gives us an understanding of the client’s needs, and to schedule estimates promptly. Great is also that the calls are recorded so we can go back and listen to them again to ensure that no information is missed,” says Mike.
The success of High Point Tree and Fence Service, in conjunction with their collaboration with the marketing expert, exemplifies the effectiveness of innovative tree care marketing in driving business growth, enhancing efficiency, and strengthening customer engagement in the tree care industry.
For more information about High Point Tree and Fence Service visit www.hptreeandfence.com or contact Mike and Charlie at +1 336-861-9058 or hptreeandfence@gmail.com.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
PresswireToday.com (https://www.presswiretoday.com) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.
Michael and Charlie Beeson
High Point Tree and Fence Service, led by co-owners Mike and Charlie Beeson, has been serving communities in Kernersville, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point and surrounding areas for three generations which is driven on a strong commitment to maintaining the legacy established by Mike’s father.
Mike shares “My dad started the company many years ago and I began working with him when I was 15 years old at first to fill in on the crew when he needed extra help. I took over the company about 10 years ago when dad couldn’t work any longer including his old truck and chipper which are still on the road today. Now I am working side by side with my son to carry on the tradition my father established then.”
The company's extensive list of services includes tree removal, tree trimming and pruning, stump removal, lawn maintenance, storm damage cleanup, land clearing, and fence installation. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, High Point Tree and Fence Service has earned a reputation for many things including its licensed and bonded services, courteous and respectful approach towards homeowners and their properties, reliability, fair pricing, knowledgeable and experienced crew, 24/7 emergency response, free estimates, and most importantly, having the owner present on the jobsite to ensure that the client’s expectations are met. With two crews, specialized equipment such as chippers, stump grinders, hydraulic bucket trucks, various dump trucks, etc., and the recent addition of a secretary, the company is continuously expanding into new markets.
The partnership between High Point Tree and Fence Service and TLT has been transformative. The marketing expert’s exclusive leads have been instrumental in driving substantial business growth. The Beeson’s credit TLT’s exclusive leads having been instrumental in driving substantial increase in business, stating, "We got really busy because of them and have grown about 50% since we started joining forces. We just hired a secretary to help us stay organized and handle the influx of work.”
One of the key benefits of exclusive leads is the high conversation rate. Charlie continues “The leads they receive often result in successful jobs, people are genuinely interested in wanting to get the work done.”
Geo-targeting, coupled with jobs being in close proximity, has significantly increased the efficiency of the company's estimators. Leads typically come from one area, allowing estimators to easily transition from one lead to the next. This approach has saved time and enabled High Point Tree and Fence Service to complete more estimates and jobs in less time as Mike reports.
The owners also expressed their preference for phone calls over other forms of leads. “Phone calls provide an opportunity to engage with clients directly, answer any questions, gives us an understanding of the client’s needs, and to schedule estimates promptly. Great is also that the calls are recorded so we can go back and listen to them again to ensure that no information is missed,” says Mike.
The success of High Point Tree and Fence Service, in conjunction with their collaboration with the marketing expert, exemplifies the effectiveness of innovative tree care marketing in driving business growth, enhancing efficiency, and strengthening customer engagement in the tree care industry.
For more information about High Point Tree and Fence Service visit www.hptreeandfence.com or contact Mike and Charlie at +1 336-861-9058 or hptreeandfence@gmail.com.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
PresswireToday.com (https://www.presswiretoday.com) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.
Michael and Charlie Beeson
High Point Tree and Fence Service LLC
+1 336-861-9058
hptreeandfence@gmail.com