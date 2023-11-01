Unprecedented international participation in the 20th Edition of Dubai WoodShow in March 2024
The only platform leading in wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East and North Africa
The organizing committee of Dubai WoodShow has announced the launch of its 20th edition, the leading exhibition in wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East and North Africa region, from 5 – 7 March 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai WoodShow brings together over 3 days the only commercial platform specializing in the wood sector in the region, with more than 10,000 visitors, specialized participants and 400 + exhibitors from 136 different countries around the world with unprecedented entries from several countries by booking large areas.
Dubai WoodShow is an ideal opportunity for exhibitors and buyers to connect with leading experts, specialists, producers, suppliers, manufacturers, machine companies and tools in the wood and woodworking machinery industry to showcase their products, innovative technologies and production scenarios globally, along with a number of representatives of government entities interested in the sector, where all those wishing to register their participation can visit the https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai website.
Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi, Strategic Holding President, said: "Dubai WoodShow for 20 years maintained its leading position as an ideal platform for industry professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers from around the world to meet and showcase their latest innovations, products, and technologies in the wood and wood machinery industry. Besides sharing knowledge, experience, networking, and business cooperation, which fosters industry-wide growth."
Additionally, he emphasized the exhibition's pivotal role in promoting sustainability in the wood business sector by highlighting environmentally responsible practices and showcasing sustainable wood manufacturing and supply techniques. In line with Dubai's commitment to sustainability and positioning the entire Middle East region as an active participant in eco-friendly woodwork.
The UAE is one of the leading countries in the timber sector in the MENA region. It has a sophisticated industrial base in this sector. UAE’s main sector in timber is on a high note due to its economic growth and its strategic geographical location between Asia, Europe, and Africa thus facilitating access to global markets. As well as having sophisticated infrastructure, such as ports, airports, and highway networks, which expedites trade and export operations.
Dubai WoodShow offers exhibitors the opportunity to connect with their existing customers and discuss prospects for expanding joint work along with identifying potential customers from new markets, exploring potential job opportunities, concluding exclusive deals, and learning more about their main competitors.
The exhibition provides an opportunity to review a wide range of wood machinery and equipment, enhancing technological progress and improving industry efficiency. As well as its role in attracting investors and entrepreneurs to the region, it contributes to raising the potential of the carpentry industry and achieving economic diversification.
Alongside Dubai Wood Show three days of the event other activities are included, most notably the conference, which includes seminars and keynote speeches with the participation of elite experts, stakeholders and senior government officials. In order to exchange views, experiences, and knowledge on the latest developments and trends in local, regional and global markets. Dubai WoodShow offers another feature such as B2B meetings to facilitate the bilateral meetings between companies and customers, to enhance communication by increasing opportunities to partnership deals in the future. This enhances commercial deals with buyers on site together with the presentation of products to an international audience to make their brands more visible to the world, is another advantage that the exhibition offers to exhibitors and visitors. Innovation Awards will be also represented during the three days of Dubai WoodShow.
The Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition, which is the leading destination for wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East, brings together approximately 400 exhibitors from more than 130 different countries around the world. It offers a dynamic platform for suppliers, manufacturers and machinery companies to showcase their products, innovative technologies, production scenarios and large-scale machinery to industry key players in the MENA region.
Organized by Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions, the annual Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition attracts around 10,000 visitors each year. This year’s 20th edition will be held from 5 to 7 March 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions is also set to organize a version of the exhibition at the Cairo International Conference Center from 7 to 10 December 2023. Besides organizing the first edition of the exhibition in Saudi Arabia at Siraj Exhibition and Convention Centre from 12 to 14 May 2024. For more details, please visit https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai.
مشاركات دولية غير مسبوقة ضمن فعاليات الدورة ال 20 من "معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب" مارس المقبل
• المنصة التجارية الوحيدة المتخصصة في قطاع الأخشاب بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا
• الشيزاوي: "تسليط الضوء على الممارسات المسؤولة بيئياً وعرض تقنيات تصنيع وتوريد الأخشاب المستدامة"
دبي، الإمارات العربيّة المتحدّة، 1 نوفمبر 2023
أعلنت اللجنة المنظمة لمعرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب عن انطلاق فعاليات الدورة العشرين من المعرض، المنصة الرائدة للأخشاب ومكائن تصنيع الأخشاب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 7 مارس المقبل، في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي.
يجمع معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب المنصة التجارية الوحيدة المتخصصة في قطاع الأخشاب بالمنطقة، على مدار 3 أيام أكثر من 10000 زائر ومشارك متخصص و400+ عارض من 136 دولة مختلفة حول العالم بمشاركات غير مسبوقة من عدة دول من خلال حجزها لمساحات كبيرة.
يعد المعرض فرصة مثالية أمام العارضين والمشترين للتواصل مع كبار الخبراء والمتخصصين والمنتجين والموردين والمصنعين وشركات الآلات والأدوات في مجال صناعة الأخشاب وآلات النجارة لعرض منتجاتهم والتقنيات المبتكرة وسيناريوهات الإنتاج على مستوى عالمي، إلى جانب عدد من ممثلي الجهات الحكومية المهتمين بالقطاع، حيث يمكن لجميع الراغبين بتسجيل مشاركتهم عبر زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai .
وقال داوود الشيزاوي، رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة الاستراتيجي المنظمة للمعرض: "نجح معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب على مدار 20 عامًا في الحفاظ على مكانته الرائدة كمنصة مثالية لمحترفي الصناعة والمصنعين والموردين من جميع أنحاء العالم للالتقاء وعرض أحدث ابتكاراتهم ومنتجاتهم وتقنياتهم في صناعة الأخشاب وآلات النجارة. إلى جانب تبادل المعرفة والخبرات والتواصل والتعاون التجاري، مما يعزز النمو على مستوى الصناعة."
وأكد الشيزاوي على دور المعرض المحوري في تعزيز الاستدامة في قطاع الأعمال الخشبية من خلال تسليط الضوء على الممارسات المسؤولة بيئياً وعرض تقنيات تصنيع وتوريد الأخشاب المستدامة. بما يتماشى مع التزام إمارة دبي بالاستدامة ويضع منطقة الشرق الأوسط بأكملها كمشارك نشط في الأعمال الخشبية الصديقة للبيئة.
تُعد دولة الإمارات من الدول الرائدة في قطاع الأخشاب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. حيث تمتلك قاعدة صناعية متطورة في هذا القطاع. ويعود اهتمام الإمارات بقطاع الأخشاب إلى عدة أسباب منها النمو السكاني والاقتصادي وموقعها الجغرافي الاستراتيجي بين آسيا وأوروبا وإفريقيا، مما يسهل لها الوصول إلى الأسواق العالمية. فضلًا عن امتلاكها بنية تحتية متطورة، مثل الموانئ والمطارات وشبكة الطرق السريعة، مما يسهل لها عمليات التجارة والتصدير.
يوفر معرض دبي للأخشاب للعارضين فرصة التواصل مع عملائهم الحاليين ومناقشة آفاق توسعة العمل المشترك إلى جانب التعرف على العملاء المحتملين من أسواق جديدة واستكشاف فرص عمل محتملة وإبرام صفقات حصرية، ومعرفة المزيد عن منافسيهم الرئيسيين.
ويتيح المعرض فرصة استعراض مجموعة واسعة من آلات ومعدات الأعمال الخشبية، مما يعزز التقدم التكنولوجي وتحسين الكفاءة في الصناعة. فضلًا عن دوره في جذب المستثمرين ورجال الأعمال إلى المنطقة ما يسهم في رفع إمكانات صناعة النجارة وتحقيق التنويع الاقتصادي.
فعاليات مصاحبة
بالإضافة إلى المعرض الرئيسي، يقدم "معرض دبي للأخشاب" للمشاركين طيلة ثلاثة أيام باقة من الفعاليات، أبرزها المؤتمر الذي يضم ندوات وكلمات رئيسية يشارك فيها نخبة الخبراء والمهتمين وكبار المسؤولين الحكوميين والعاملين في القطاع، بهدف تبادل الآراء والخبرات والمعارف حول آخر المستجدات والاتجاهات في الأسواق المحلية والإقليمية والعالمية. ومن الفعاليات المميزة والفريدة للمشاركين، تنظيم اجتماعات B2B وتسهيل اللقاءات الثنائية بين الشركات والعملاء، لتعزيز التواصل بينهم، وزيادة فرص إبرام الصفقات والمبادلات التجارية في المستقبل. ويعد إبرام الصفقات التجارية مع المشترين في الموقع إلى جانب عرض المنتجات أمام جمهور دولي بشكل يجعل من علاماتها التجارية أكثر وضوحًا للعالمية، من المزايا الأخرى التي يقدمها المعرض للمشاركين. كما يتم خلال أيام المعرض تنظيم حفل توزيع جوائز الابتكار في صناعة الأخشاب.
معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب: المنصة الرائدة للأخشاب ومكائن تصنيع الأخشاب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، التي تجمع ما يقارب 400 عارض من 136 دولة مختلفة حول العالم، كما يتيح فرصة مثالية أمام جميع المشاركين للتواصل مع كبار الخبراء والمتخصصين والمنتجين والموردين في مجال صناعة الأخشاب والمكائن على مستوى عالمي، بهدف تبادل الخبرات والمعارف والتجارب بين المشاركين المحليين والأجانب ودعم فرص التعاون المشترك بينهم وجذب الاستثمارات لتطوير صناعة الأثاث.
يقام المعرض سنوياً بتنظيم شركة الإستراتيجي لتنظيم المؤتمرات والمعارض، ويستقطب نحو 10000 زائر في كل عام، تنطلق الدورة ال 20 من المعرض خلال الفترة 5 إلى 7 مارس 2023 في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي.
كما تقوم شركة الإستراتيجي بتنظيم نسخة من المعرض في مركز القاهرة الدولي للمؤتمرات، خلال الفترة الممتدة من 7 إلى 10 ديسمبر2023. إلى جانب تنظيم النسخة الأولى من المعرض في المملكة العربية السعودية / مركز سراج للمعارض والمؤتمرات خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 14 مايو 2024 ، لمزيد من التفاصيل، يرجى زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني. https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai
