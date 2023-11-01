Boba Empire Receives UK AA1000 and US Dun & Bradstreet ESG Certifications, Leading the Global Bubble Tea Industry
Boba Empire is the first company in Taiwan to simultaneously receive both the UK AA1000 and US Dun & Bradstreet ESG certificationsTAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boba Empire, Taiwan's leading bubble tea manufacturer and supplier, has become the first company in Taiwan to simultaneously receive both the UK AA1000 and US Dun & Bradstreet ESG certifications in the last month. This achievement marks a milestone for the Taiwanese bubble tea industry.
As a leading bubble tea supplier in Taiwan, Boba Empire has always understood the importance of ESG and has demonstrated its commitment through its actions. By obtaining both the UK AA1000 and US Dun & Bradstreet ESG certifications, Boba Empire has highlighted that sustainability is not only applicable to the manufacturing industry but should also play a key role in the food industry. This certification reflects Boba Empire's outstanding performance in environmental protection, social responsibility, and effective governance, as well as its commitment to continuously raising the bar.
ESG, which stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance, is a key focus for businesses around the world. It represents a company's commitment to sustainability. Receiving both the UK AA1000 and US Dun & Bradstreet ESG certifications is a testament to our outstanding performance and continuous improvement in these areas.
Achieving this milestone is a recognition of the hard work of our team to ensure that our products and operations meet the highest standards in environmental, social, and governance. Boba Empire is always working to reduce its carbon footprint, improve the efficiency of the production processes, and support local communities. We are also actively involved in corporate governance to ensure that the company's operations are transparent and responsible.
Achieving this certification also demonstrates our commitment to our customers. As a bubble tea supplier, we know that our products have a wide audience in Taiwan and around the world. Our customers care not only about delicious drinks but also about how our products impact the environment and society. By receiving both the UK AA1000 and US Dun & Bradstreet ESG certifications, we show our customers that our products are not only delicious, but also a sustainable choice.
In October 2023, Boba Empire attended the world's largest food exhibition ANUGA in Germany under the honor of the certification. The exhibition attracted buyers and industry professionals from all over the world, who showed great interest in Boba Empire. Buyers from all countries unanimously praised Boba Empire's leading position as a food manufacturing supplier and expressed their willingness to establish long-term cooperative relations with Boba Empire.
James Tseng, the CEO of Boba Empire said: "We are honored to be the first bubble tea supplier in Taiwan to receive the UK AA1000 and US Dun & Bradstreet ESG certifications. This achievement is the result of the efforts of our team and our company's commitment to sustainability. We believe that sustainability is not an option, but a necessary future."
Boba Empire is committed to leading the bubble tea industry, providing more sustainable and delicious bubble tea products to the global market, and promoting the dissemination and practice of ESG values.
About Boba Empire:
Boba Empire was founded in 2002 and is Taiwan's leading bubble tea manufacturer and supplier. We are committed to providing high-quality, delicious bubble tea products, while also taking care of environmental, social, and governance issues. Our mission is to be a pioneer in sustainability, providing our customers with valuable products while being responsible to society and the environment.
