Research Reveals: Top 7 Cities for Guitar Players In The U.S.

7 Best Cities in the U.S. for Guitar Players - Infographic Guitaristnextdoor.com Logo 7 Best Cities in the U.S. for Guitar Players - Featured Image

Guitaristnextdoor.com has recently put out its research-backed list of the ‘7 Best Cities in the U.S. for Guitar Players’ - Check out which cities rank

UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The article combines deep research & data analysis and most importantly, it’s written by a guitar player who has visited several cities featured in the article. The article is great for people thinking about relocating and traveling, but also interests people living in the featured cities.

Here are some of the choosing criteria (check the article for more):

-The proportion of music-related occupations

-Average annual income for guitar players

-One-bedroom median rental price

-Cost of living index

-Number of small music venues per capita

-Number of musicians per capita

-Approximate number of stores that sell guitars

These criteria helped narrow choices down to the top 7. Each one of these cities is worth visiting (or even relocating) for guitar and music enthusiasts.

One of the featured cities has affordable one-bedroom median rental prices (as low as $900), but it offers excellent opportunities for guitar players based on “Small venues per capita”. This city ranked number #3 on the list.

Check the article: https://guitaristnextdoor.com/best-cities-for-guitar-players-us/

