Sustainable Planet won the United Nations World Food Forum Innovation Award for Better Nutrition

The United Nations World Food Forum Innovation Award for Better Nutrition was awarded to the company Sustainable Planet in Rome at FAO's UN headquarters.

We are very pleased to have received this valuable award from the United Nations.”
— Susan Payne
ROME, ITALY, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations World Food Forum Innovation Award for Better Nutrition was awarded to the company Sustainable Planet in Rome at FAO's UN headquarters.

The World Food Forum Innovation Award is in collaboration with the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) and exists to support and shine a light on entrepreneurs who are harnessing technology to drive sustainable transformations within agrifood systems. XTC is the world's biggest global startup competition organiser.

The company was awarded for their work in developing a food system that is more efficient and effective in providing nutritious food to people in need.

This initiative aligns perfectly with Sustainable Planet's shared mission of combatting global hunger and climate mitigation.

The competition had over 400 applications from 69 countries, spanning Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment and Better Life.

Sustainable Planet's unwavering commitment is to propel positive change and pioneer solutions for the challenges our food systems face today.

This award is a testament to the company's commitment to improving the lives of people around the world.

