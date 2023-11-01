Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,661 in the last 365 days.

Canopy Connect Unveils Auto Insurance Policy Servicing Capabilities

Auto policy update workflow with Canopy Connect

Auto policy update workflow with Canopy Connect

Canopy Connect logo

Canopy Connect logo

New functionality enables businesses to make consumer-permissioned edits to auto insurance policies

Updating insurance typically takes 2-3 days, but we’re able to make that 2-3 minutes.”
— Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect
BEAVERTON, ORE, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canopy Connect, a leading platform for collecting, verifying, and monitoring insurance information, today announced insurance policy servicing capabilities, which enables consumer-permissioned edits to insurance policies initiated by a Canopy Connect customer.

This transforms a process that can take days or weeks—into minutes. Updates can be made for changing lienholders, adjusting limits, adding a vehicle, or modifying coverages. No need to wait on carriers or agents to make changes.

“If you’re a business that needs a policy updated, it’s like a slow-motion game of telephone,” said Ray Huang, senior director of marketing at Canopy Connect. “A lender tells the insured, the insured tells their agent, their agent fills out a document and emails it to a carrier inbox, then the carrier service representative makes the actual policy edit, and then confirmations are passed back down the line.”

Using Canopy Connect, a business can easily request specific edits to a policy. The insured is notified and prompted to sign in through a secure Canopy Connect link to review and approve ‌the change.

“By empowering Canopy-enabled businesses to request insurance edits directly from the insureds, we can improve the wait time a thousand-fold,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect. “Updating insurance typically takes 2-3 days, but we’re able to make that 2-3 minutes.”

This functionality allows a dealership to help their customer add a purchased vehicle to their current insurance policy. The dealership can also help add or remove a driver from the policy.

Automotive finance companies will also want to make sure comprehensive insurance coverage and the correct lienholder information is included on the policy. Canopy Connect makes it easy to quickly update ‌lienholders.

For loan servicing, Canopy Connect can be used to verify and monitor that an insurance policy is in force with the correct coverages, as well as to verify that a lienholder is correct—especially when a loan is bought or sold, it only takes minutes to update the lienholder information.

There’s many more applications to being able to make changes to policies quickly with Canopy Connect’s consumer-permissioned technology. Explore how this feature can benefit your business: https://www.usecanopy.com/blog/canopy-connect-unveils-auto-insurance-policy-servicing-capabilities

About Canopy Connect
Canopy Connect enables businesses to verify insurance information directly from carriers in seconds, resulting in a better client experience and enhanced workflow. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies, insurance carriers, lenders, and insurance innovators to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com

Ray Huang
Canopy Connect
ray@usecanopy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Twitter

You just read:

Canopy Connect Unveils Auto Insurance Policy Servicing Capabilities

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more