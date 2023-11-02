Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,613 in the last 365 days.

FUJIKURA BEGINS PROVIDING SAMPLES of "FutureAccess™" Type-C, A NEW HIGH-OUTPUT 28 GHz PHASED ARRAY ANTENNA MODULE

28 GHz band millimeter-wave phased array antenna module (PAAM) "FutureAccess™" Type-C

"FutureAccess™" Type-C

Fujikura has developed a high-output version of the 28 GHz millimeter-wave phased array antenna module for 5G base stations, and will begin providing samples.

KOTO-KU, TOKYO, 日本, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fujikura Corporation (President and CEO: Naoki Okada) has developed a high-output version of Type-C, the 28 GHz band millimeter-wave phased array antenna module (PAAM) "FutureAccess™" for 5G base stations, and will begin providing samples from November,2023.
At the same time, we plan to start offering evaluation boards equipped with PAAM.

【Main Points】
・Higher output power ※1
・We will start supplying samples (PAAM, evaluation board equipped with PAAM) from November,2023.
・Compact design using Fujikura's unique high-frequency integrated circuit design technology.
・Supports infrastructure sharing, where multiple mobile carriers share one antenna.
※1　 Higher output of PAAM “FutureAccess™”
Compared to our conventional product, the equivalent isotropic radiation power (an indicator of antenna output) has improved from 45 dBm to 48 dBm. A 3dB difference means twice the antenna output strength.

The newly developed high-output-power version of PAAM maintains features such as compactness, freedom from calibration, and tiling, while improving the design of the on-board high-frequency integrated circuit on board to approximately double the antenna output. This module expands the communication area, improves the quality of communication calls, and provides a stable connection environment.
The high-frequency integrated circuit was designed using Fujikura's own technology, and will contribute to the development of compact, high-performance antennas for domestic and international mobile communications carriers.
Additionally, by reviewing the internal configuration, it is now possible to cover the entire band operation of n257 (26.5 to 29.5 GHz) and n258 (24.25 to 27.5 GHz) bands using the same hardware. It can also support infrastructure sharing, where multiple mobile carriers share a single antenna. This type of equipment sharing not only reduces the cost of equipment installation and maintenance, but also reduces the total energy required for operation.
We will continue to research and develop 5G millimeter wave communication devices and contribute to the realization of an advanced information society and carbon neutrality.

＜28 GHz band millimeter wave phased array antenna module (PAAM) “FutureAccess™”＞
The module operates in the millimeter wave frequency bands n257 (28 GHz band), n258 (26 GHz band), and n261 (27 GHz band) specified by the 5G standard, and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, the highly integrated 8×8 antenna elements, high-frequency integrated circuits, and filters enable the rapid design of compact 5G mmWave communications systems. High power efficiency and extremely fast beam switching (<220 ns) give Fujikura's PAAM-based systems industry-leading performance.

For detailed information about the performance of "FutureAccess™", please visit the product's special website.
https://mmwavetech.fujikura.jp/5g/

■Fujikura's main millimeter wave R&D efforts

‶Start of development of millimeter wave products″
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2058964_11777.html

PAAM "FutureAccess™" has been announced
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2064247_11777.html

Innovative performance announced at the semiconductor industry's largest international conference
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2065444_11777.html

PAAM "FutureAccess™" evaluation sample now available
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2065495_11777.html

Won the best paper award at a major international conference in the microwave/millimeter wave field
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2066908_11777.html

Development platform kit released
https://www.fujikura.co.jp/eng/newsrelease/products/2067342_11777.html

Takaharu Hondo
Fujikura Ltd.
mmwavetech@jp.fujikura.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

FUJIKURA BEGINS PROVIDING SAMPLES of "FutureAccess™" Type-C, A NEW HIGH-OUTPUT 28 GHz PHASED ARRAY ANTENNA MODULE

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more