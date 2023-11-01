White Rose Books and More Grand Opening

White Rose Books and More

White Rose Books and More is hosting their grand opening on November 4, 2023 in Kissimmee, FL!

KISSIMMEE, FL, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Rose Books and More will be hosting their Grand Opening on Saturday, November 4, 2023! The ribbon cutting will take place at 1:00pm, followed by book signings from authors Taryn Souders, Ginny Myers Sain, Elle E. Ire, Jose Pablo Iriarte, and Hector La Fosse.

White Rose Books and More was founded by former Osceola County school Media Specialists Erin Decker and Tania Galiñanes, who left the field of education due to the increasing restrictions placed on their profession by local government and parent organizations. This woman-, Latina-, and LGBTQ+-owned business strives to be a safe space, where all are welcome. This is the only independent bookstore in Osceola County, selling new and used books for adults and children.

The name, White Rose, was inspired by the youth resistance movement group in 1940s Nazi Germany bearing the same name. With book bans in the state of Florida rising at an unprecedented rate, we are honored to be borrowing this name and carrying books that have been banned in schools and libraries throughout the state.

White Rose Books and More is a member of the Main Street Kissimmee Organization and the Osceola County Chamber of Commerce. We are excited to be a part of this growing community, and to be adding a much needed independent bookstore to Osceola County.

Regular store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

For further information, please visit whiterosebooksandmore.com