By Darlene Trew crist | October 31, 2023 | Comments Off on NSF Grants OSU Ocean Research Consortium $220 million
The Daily Barometer reported on a recent National Science Foundation $220 million award to a consortium of ocean research institutions — Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Oregon State University and the University of Washington — to carry on the operation and maintenance of the NSF-funded Ocean Observatories Initiative. The funding runs through 2028. Read the article here.
