Department of Health issues safety alert warning for several over-the-counter eye drop products due to potential risk of eye infections

Posted on Oct 31, 2023

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety alert for several over-the-counter eye drop products sold by national retailers, due to the potential risk of eye infections from unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility.

The eye drops may have been purchased from CVS/Longs Drugs, Target, or Walmart under the following brand names: CVS Health, Target Up & Up and Walmart Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop.

The FDB advises consumers to discard any of the designated products on hand. Eye drops are applied directly to the eyes and can bypass some of the body’s natural defenses, potentially resulting in partial vision loss or blindness if infection occurs. To date, the FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products.

For more information, consumers should contact the retailer where they purchased the product.

The product names and information are listed below: