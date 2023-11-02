Submit Release
Quantum Expeditions acquires Badgerland Mining Club for $2.6 million

Coming off the longest ever bear market and possibly going into one of the strongest bull-runs, a consolidation of the industry and investments into bitcoin mining make a lot of sense at this time.”
— Vic Guzman
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark bitcoin mining consolidation deal, Quantum Expeditions, a spinoff company of the renowned research firm Quantum Economics that focuses on crypto mining has acquired Badgerland Mining Club for $2.6 million worth of equity and options.

This deal comes at an opportune time in the bitcoin landscape, following a two year long bear market and less than six months before bitcoin’s quadrennial halving event.

Justin Kramer who was the CEO of Badgerland has now joined Quantum Expeditions as their new COO and has already proven extremely effective. Bitcoin OG and CFO of Expeditions Mati Greenspan states, “Justin was the exact piece that was missing from the Quantum puzzle.”

“When I looked at Quantum Expeditions and their vision for the future of bitcoin mining, it quickly became clear that we’re trying to do the same thing,” said Kramer. Both companies share the same altruistic core values that are fundamental to a bitcoin centric future and both are passionate about building a community who believes in making money while maintaining the integrity of the global currency of the internet.

For this purpose, Quantum Expeditions has recently opened a Discord Server where everyone can come, ask questions and participate. Additionally, Quantum Expeditions is taking full advantage of USA’s Regulation CF and has announced a unique crowdfund offering, which is now available for investors of all sizes.

For inquiries please contact Mati Greenspan at mati@quantumeconomics.io, Justin Kramer at jkramer@quantumexpeditions.com +1 262 443 8392, or visit our website at QuantumExpeditions.com

Link to the Discord Server: http://discord.quantumexpeditions.com

Visit the crowdfund page at: https://wefunder.com/quantumexpeditions

Justin Kramer
Quantum Expeditions
+1 262-443-8392
Quantum Expeditions AMA Badgerland Mining Club Merger (Texas Mining)

