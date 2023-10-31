News Release – Department of Health issues safety alert warning for several over-the-counter eye drop products due to potential risk of eye infections
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 31, 2023 23-137
Department of Health issues safety alert warning for several
over-the-counter eye drop products due to potential risk of eye infections
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety alert for several over-the-counter eye drop products sold by national retailers, due to the potential risk of eye infections from unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility.
The eye drops may have been purchased from CVS/Longs Drugs, Target, or Walmart under the following brand names: CVS Health, Target Up & Up and Walmart Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop.
The FDB advises consumers to discard any of the designated products on hand. Eye drops are applied directly to the eyes and can bypass some of the body’s natural defenses, potentially resulting in partial vision loss or blindness if infection occurs. To date, the FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products.
For more information, consumers should contact the retailer where they purchased the product.
The product names and information are listed below:
|Retailer/Label
|Product
|Product Information
|CVS/Longs Drugs
CVS Health
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml
(single pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml
(twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml
(single pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
|Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml
(twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v
|Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
|Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops
|Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml
(single pack)
|Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
|Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml
(twin pack)
|Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v
|Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop 0.25% w/v
|Target
|Up & Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Up & Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml
(single pack)
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
|Up & Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml
(twin pack)
|Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v
|Walmart
|Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml
|Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops
Media Contacts:
Michael Burke
Environmental Health Program Manager
Food and Drug Branch
Hawai‘i State Department of Health
Email: [email protected]
Rosemarie Bernardo
Information Specialist
Hawai‘i State Department of Health
Phone: 808-586-4417
Email: [email protected]