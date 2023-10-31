Submit Release
HOLLYWOOD BALLET ANNOUNCES TWO SHOWS IN LOS ANGELES: THE NUTCRACKER AND HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS

Hollywood Ballet's Prima Ballerina Petra Conti

Hollywood Ballet's Nutcracker Comes to Little Tokyo in December

Hollywood Holidays Comes to The Orpheum Theatre in December

Prima Ballerina Petra Conti (La Scala Theatre, Boston Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet) presents the first two productions of her newly founded Hollywood Ballet.

PRIMA BALLERINA PETRA CONTI’S HOLLYWOOD BALLET ANNOUNCES TWO SHOWS IN LOS ANGELES: THE NUTCRACKER AND HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS.

THE NUTCRACKER
DECEMBER 1ST & 2ND, 2023 at 7:30 PM
ARATANI THEATRE, LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES
TICKETS: https://www.tixr.com/groups/hollywoodballet

HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAYS
DECEMBER 28TH, 2023 at 7:30 PM
THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, DTLA, LOS ANGELES
TICKETS: https://www.ticketmaster.com/hollywood-ballet-los-angeles-california-12-28-2023/event/09005F5A26EC5F7A

Prima Ballerina Petra Conti (La Scala Theatre, Boston Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet) presents the first two productions of her newly founded Hollywood Ballet, a dance company that combines the powerful elegance of ballet with the dazzling allure of Hollywood, with performances accompanied by the live music of Daniel Suk’s Dream Orchestra of Los Angeles.

For The Nutcracker, choreographed by Eris Nezha, local and international dancers come together for a cinematic revisitation of the classic winter wonderland fairytale.

Hollywood Holidays, an original production, is a New Year Eve's dreamscape set to a musical journey from Frank Sinatra’s timeless classics to Max Richter’s interpretation of Vivaldi.
A visceral, heart-pounding fusion of ballet, modern, and contemporary dance choreographed by André Megerdichian, alongside Jennifer Deckert and Tigran Sargsyan.

Launched with a private inaugural show and party at The Ebell of Los Angeles on August 22nd, 2023, Hollywood Ballet’s mission is to deliver compelling and inclusive storytelling for the stage and for the screen and empower all the different communities of Los Angeles.

