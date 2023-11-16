Pioneering Seafood Company Catalina Offshore Products Inc. Names New Owners as Founder Dave Rudie Retires After 46 Years
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalina Offshore Products Inc., a pioneering seafood company based in Southern California, announced today the sale of its assets to Beish Holdings Inc., DBA Catalina Offshore Products, as founder Dave Rudie sets sail for retirement after 46 years.
The woman- and minority-owned Beish – a play on the words, beef, and fish – was founded earlier this year by its shareholders, longtime fishmongers Kathy and Dave Strangman, and cattle rancher Jose Chacon. Under Beish, Catalina Offshore Products will be managed by Chacon and the Strangmans’ second-generation fishmongers, daughter Brittany and son Tanner.
The Strangman siblings were born into the seafood industry and have worked at their parents' company, San Diego Seafood, since they were old enough to do so. Transitioning his company to new ownership is something Rudie has been thinking about for the last couple of years.
“I’ve worked many years to build Catalina Offshore Products into the strong, successful, and revered company it is today and am looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” said Rudie. “In considering Catalina’s future without me, the goal has been to sell to a like-minded, industry-experienced successor who will continue my company’s legacy and build upon its stellar reputation.”
Catalina Offshore Products began in the late 1970s, when Rudie spent his days diving for sea urchins and seaweeds in Catalina Island's kelp beds. Selling his harvest fresh off his boat, he discovered a culinary market for the edible treasure within urchins known as uni. He would later help mobilize Southern California’s urchin divers and establish the commercial fishery that exists today.
Since its humble beginnings, Catalina Offshore Products has built a tradition of excellence in providing its customers with high quality and sushi grade seafood from San Diego, Baja, and beyond. Among its pioneering achievements, it was one of the first US seafood suppliers to export local uni; the first in San Diego to import seafood from Mexico for distribution; and the first US seafood retailer to offer sushi grade fish for home delivery through an online store.
Additionally over the last four decades, Rudie’s expertise has been instrumental in stewarding marine research and seafood policy, mentoring marine-minded students, and contributing to several boards and fishery management associations. He intends to maintain these involvements and notes, “I’m retiring from my day-to-day business, not from the industry.” He also plans to get back to doing more of what started it all for him – searchin’ for urchin.
The Beish team looks forward to continuing Rudie’s legacy while leveraging new growth opportunities. Plans for expanding Catalina Offshore Products’ retail operation include adding a full liquor license and a food truck. Customers can also expect to see some turf alongside the surf, including beef from Chacon’s ranch in Sonora, Mexico.
“Opportunities like this are truly once in a lifetime and after meeting with Dave Rudie, we knew we were made for this,” said Brittany Strangman. “Between my family’s combined 80 years in the seafood industry and Jose’s experience in the beef industry, we’re excited to join forces, build upon what has made Catalina the incredible company it is today, and carry Dave’s legacy well into the future.”
For more information, call 619-297-9797 or visit catalinaop.com.
About Catalina Offshore Products Inc.
Founded by Dave Rudie in 1977, Catalina Offshore Products Inc. was once exclusively a sea urchin/uni wholesaler in both domestic sales and exports to Asia. Over the decades the company grew to become one of the largest buyers of local seafood in San Diego and a leading US supplier. Today it specializes in providing high-quality seafood from San Diego, Baja, and beyond, and encompasses a wholesale division, online store, and walk-in market. For more information, visit catalinaop.com.
###
Rebecca Gardon
Catalina Offshore Products
+1 619-704-3603
rebecca@catalinaop.com