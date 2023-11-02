EMS Consulting Adds Michael Reed to the Executive Team as the Company’s New Chief Revenue Officer
EMS Consulting, a leading Salesforce partner, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Reed as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael brings over a decade of experience in technology and banking, with a proven track record in driving revenue growth and strategic business development. Before joining EMS Consulting, Michael served as a Regional Vice President at Salesforce, where he demonstrated exceptional skills in enhancing processes and technology. Michael’s leadership experience in global, regional, private, and community institutions laid the groundwork to deliver on continuously evolving customer expectations.
“This is an exciting time to join EMS Consulting as we celebrate 25 years of excellence. We are poised for growth and continue to invest in the most strategic partnerships that will allow us to deliver what’s possible for our customers,” says Michael Reed, CRO of EMS Consulting.
Michael’s appointment comes at an exciting time for EMS Consulting as the company continues to grow and evolve in the Salesforce ecosystem. Michael’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in helping EMS expand its client base and drive revenue growth.
"I'm thrilled to welcome our latest addition to our Executive Leadership Team. As Chief Revenue Officer, Mike will oversee growth, sales enablement, channel marketing and alliances, and Go-To-Market strategy for EMS Consulting. Mike holds an impressive track record and brings the financial services industry knowledge needed to drive revenue and promote product expansion," says Elaine Myrback, CEO of EMS Consulting.
About EMS Consulting
EMS is a premier Financial Services trusted advisory partner, leveraging platforms such as Salesforce, MuleSoft, nCino, Snowflake, and others to provide solution architecture and design according to our customers’ needs. EMS accelerates technology and speed-to-value with 25 years in business and over 8,500 successful projects. With a specialized focus on implementations, data strategy, cloud advisory, and our unique solution accelerators – we bring a breadth of technical solutions and deep industry knowledge to the marketplace.
As a top 5 Salesforce Financial Services partner, we lead our banking, wealth, and insurance customers through every successful milestone to maximize their digital experience and technology investment. Our experienced team is onshore, understands how to provide meaningful impact, and is obsessed with our customers’ white-glove service and success.
