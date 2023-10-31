Three Sergeants Complete Half Ironman, Honor Fallen AZDPS Heroes

Congratulations to Sergeant Jason Christie, Sergeant Jason Coughlin, and Sergeant Jason Covert on completing the Paradox Ironman 70.3 Arizona! The half Ironman triathlon was held on Sunday, October 22, 2023 in Tempe.

All three sergeants are part of our Training and Management Services Bureau, working with cadets and lateral troopers in our academy classes to prepare them for careers as Arizona State Troopers. These sergeants began their own intense training for this event in May, working on their distance swimming, running, and cycling in preparation for the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike course, and 13.1-mile run.

Each sergeant participated in honor of one of our fallen troopers, proudly wearing the fallen trooper’s name and end of watch date on the back of their triathlon jersey.

Sergeant Christie – Tyler Edenhofer (#10449) EOW 7-25-2018

Sergeant Coughlin – Timothy Huffman (#5430), EOW 05-06-2013

Sergeant Covert – Bruce Harrolle (#5669), EOW 10-13-2008

All three men finished the event in under 6 hours and 40 minutes. Incredible work, sergeants!