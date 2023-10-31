Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to Cooking Fresh in Queen’s Medical Center POB III

Posted on Oct 31, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Cooking Fresh, located at 550 South Beretania Street in the Queen’s Medical Center POB III, due to a lack of proper refrigeration.

The food establishment, operated by Cooking Fresh, LLC, received the red placard on October 30, 2023, and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all the violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on October 30, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

None of the refrigerators on-site holding food at safe temperatures;

Hand-washing sink not accessible;

And improper food equipment sanitizing procedures.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen. Establishment must have refrigeration units cold-holding at 41F or below.

The next follow-up inspection is scheduled for October 31.

