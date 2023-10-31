NSF invests $10.9M in the development of safe artificial intelligence technologies

The U.S. National Science Foundation today announced an investment of $10.9 million to support research that will help ensure advances in artificial intelligence go hand in hand with user safety.

The objective of the Safe Learning-Enabled Systems program, a partnership between NSF, Open Philanthropy and Good Ventures, is to foster foundational research that leads to the design and implementation of safe computerized learning-enabled systems — including autonomous and generative AI technologies — that are both safe and resilient.

"NSF's commitment to studying how we can guarantee the safety of AI systems sends a clear message to the AI research community: We consider safety paramount to the responsible expansion and evolution of AI," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "NSF continues to drive cutting-edge AI research — not only to find opportunities for innovation, but also to improve safety."

As AI systems rapidly grow in size, acquire new capabilities, and are deployed in high-stakes settings like healthcare, commerce and transportation, the safety of those systems becomes extremely important. These awards represent key NSF investments in AI by designing resilient automated systems with clear and precise end-to-end safety constraints that have been rigorously tested to ensure that unsafe behaviors will not arise when deployed.

The following list identifies and summarizes the recipients' projects:

More information about the Safe Learning-Enabled Systems program can be found at nsf.gov.