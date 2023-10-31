Isaac Lobendahn Sentenced to 40 Years for Sexual Assault

October 31, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday afternoon, Isaac Lobendahn, 40, was sentenced by an Anchorage Superior Court judge to 40 years of active time in prison for committing First-Degree Sexual Assault against C.A. in November 2021. His sentence also includes an additional 10 years of suspended jail time, 15 years on probation after his release, and a requirement to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

An Anchorage jury convicted Lobendahn of one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree in June 2023. In November 2020, he sexually assaulted C.A. (then 17 years old), who was the daughter of an acquaintance in their apartment. C.A. texted her mother 25 times before her mom saw the messages, leading the mom to kick the defendant out of the apartment the following morning. C.A. reported the sexual assault to the Anchorage Police Department three days later.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel at (907) 269-6300 or matt.heibel@alaska.gov

