Cultivate Geospatial Solutions Becomes the Next GISCI Endorsing Employer

Des Plaines, IL (October 31, 2023)

The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is pleased to announce Cultivate Geospatial Solutions (CGS) as the newest GISCI-designated Endorsing Employer. Cultivate Geospatial Solutions (CGS) focuses on providing technical consulting services specifically for state, local, and regional government organizations, as well as Departments of Transportation and Utilities, excelling at providing innovative GIS and asset management solutions for clients. CGS is a highly adaptable technology leader and custom software development firm specializing in GIS implementation and web and database applications, where team members provide custom, automated, GIS and/or web-based software solutions that increase efficiency and usability while reducing workload and cost. Key services include GIS, Data Solutions, Asset Management, and Software Development.

Here is what Allen Ibaugh, CEO of Cultivate Geospatial Solutions had to say about the GISP Program:

“At CGS, we are focused on delivering innovative GIS Solutions for our extraordinary clients. To that end, we believe GIS Professionals and supporting the development of GIS Professionals is essential to providing a diverse roster of staff who understands all aspects of GIS solution development: from strategic planning through custom application development and business intelligence to support reporting and decision-making”.

 

The GIS Certification Institute created the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation Program to help increase the value of GISP® Certification for our primary stakeholders and help facilitate the growth of the GISP Program within the geospatial community. The GISCI will grant the GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation to organizations that meet the criteria established by the GISCI as supportive of GIS Professionals and the GISP Certification process by way of internal activities, programs, and policies. The designation is not only a commitment to GISP Certification for staff, but also to uphold the ideals of the GIS Certification Institute.

The GISCI Endorsing Employer Designation is available to all organizations (public, private/commercial) apart from GISCI member organizations. Organizations seeking the designation must submit a formal application listing the criteria met as verified by the organization’s HR representative. A review committee will evaluate each application and if the organization meets the criteria, the committee will forward the application to the GISCI Board of Directors for approval. Each approved GISCI Endorsing Employer will last for three (3) years, provide the organization with permission to display their organization logo on our website, and provide permission to display the GISCI Endorsing Employer designation on their website. There is no cost to obtain this designation. A list of GISCI Endorsing Organizations can be found on the GISCI website at:  https://www.gisci.org/Employers/GISCI-Endorsing-Employer/GISCI-Endorsing-Organizations

 

About GISCI  The GIS Certification Institute (GISCI) is a non-profit organization that promotes the advancement of proficient GIS professionals through its international GISP® (Certified GIS Professional) certification program. The Institute fosters rigorous professional and ethical standards, community engagement, and professional mentoring within the GIS industry. GISCI’s member organizations include the American Association of Geographers (AAG), National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC), University Consortium for Geographic Information Science (UCGIS), and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA).

 

More information about the GISCI is available at www.gisci.org and about Cultivate Geospatial Solutions at https://www.cultivategeospatial.com/

 

Contact Info:

GISCI                           Cultivate Geospatial Solutions

Tony Spicci, GISP CGMP           Ashley Hitt, GISP        

Executive Director – GISCI         Senior Vice President of Program Management

847.824.7768 tspicci@gisci.org     502.216.0873  ahitt@cultivategeospatial.com

